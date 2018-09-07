AUDIO: Barack Obama visits the University of Illinois
|
A collection of interviews on former President Barack Obama's visit to the University of Illinois on Sept. 7, 2018.
Obama's speech, including comments from UI President Tim Killeen and UI student Amaury Saulsberry.
U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin
Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs
Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin
President Donald Trump (at a separate event, audio via CBS News)
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.