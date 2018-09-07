Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

AUDIO: Barack Obama visits the University of Illinois
AUDIO: Barack Obama visits the University of Illinois

Fri, 09/07/2018 - 3:41pm | Tim Ditman
Obama visits the UI
Obama visits the UI
Photo by: Robin Scholz
Obama steps outside the back door of Foellinger to wave to the crowd following his speech during former President Barack Obama's visit to the University of Illinois at Foellinger Auditorium on the UIUC campus in Urbana on Friday, Sept. 7. 2018.

Other Related Content

A collection of interviews on former President Barack Obama's visit to the University of Illinois on Sept. 7, 2018.

Obama's speech, including comments from UI President Tim Killeen and UI student Amaury Saulsberry.

U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs

Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin

President Donald Trump (at a separate event, audio via CBS News)

