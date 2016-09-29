Street closures listing

Here is a list of street closures and road construction in East Central Illinois, provided by public works offices: (If your public works department wants to send one, submit it via email to breaking@news-gazette.com.)

Street Town Between Duration Race, intermittent lane closures U Meadow to Florida 10/3, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m. Florida, intermittent lane closures U West of Philo to James Cherry 10/3, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m. Mattis, intermittent lane closures C John and Kirby 9/27 to 10/7 Fourth, southbound lane C Just south of University 9/19 to 9/28 Gregory, part of westbound lane C Fourth and Sixth 9/25, 8:30 to 10 a.m., 4 to 6:30 p.m. Cureton U Intersection w/Mumford 9/22, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m. Mills U Intersection w/Mumford 9/22, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m. Zuppke U Intersection w/Mumford 9/22, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m. Neil, one southbound lane C Church to Park 9/22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Green C Prospect to Russell 9/20 to 4 p.m. 9/28, intermittently State, one lane C just north of Springfield 9/19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington, eastbound lane C Walnut and Market 9/19 to 9/23 Green, westbound lane C Third and Fourth streets 9/15 and 9/20, 7 a.m. to noon Curtis Road, one lane each direction C I-57 and Staley Road 9/14 to 9/28 Springfield, one westbound lane C Kenwood and Duncan roads 9/15, 7:30 a.m. t 4:30 p.m. Cardinal Road (1800 N) C 600 E and Staley Road (800E) 9/7 to 11/30 Rising Road (700E) C Bradley and 1900 N 9/7 to 11/30 Goodwin U Main and Stoughton 9/7, 7 a.m. to 9/9, 3:30 p.m. East Green and Maple U intersection 9/6, 7 a.m. to 9/9, 3:30 p.m. South Country Squire, Squire Court U intersection 9/1, 7 a.m. to 9/5, 7 a.m. Springfield, one lane C New and Wheaton 8/29 and 8/30, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Green, one lane C Second and Third 9/1/16 to 12/1/16 Maple, one southbund lane U Elm and High 8/24 to 8/26 Neil, one southbound lane C Church and Park 8/29 to 9/2 University U At intersection with Race 8/15, 5 a.m. to 8/22, 3 p.m. Mattis Ave, one lane C Round Barn and John 8/15, 7 a.m. to 8/16, 7 a.m. Windsor Road U Lincoln and Myra Ridge 8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m. Boulder at Windsor U 8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m. Lynn Street U Windsor and Willard 8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m. Vine Street U Windsor to Scovill 8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m. Intersection of Washington and Lynn U 8/15 9 a.m. to 8/22 3 p.m. Sidney-Longview Road, one lane Broadlands Road (200N) and Douglas County line 8/15 to 9/23 Lincoln Ave., one lane. U Bridge over I-74 8/15 to 9/30 East Country Squire Drive U Greenridge to Smith 8/15, 7 a.m. to 8/19, 5 p.m. State Street, one lane C White and Springfield 8/9, 7 a.m. to 8/12, 4 p.m. Country Squire Drive U At Squire Court 8/5 to 8/12 Elm Street C Green and Healey 8/4 to 8/12 Galen Drive, one lane C Devonshire and Newbury 8/4 7 a.m. to 8/5 7 a.m. Church Street, one lane C Randolph and Neil 8/3 7 a.m. to 8/4 7 a.m. Fifth C Green and John 8/4 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cambridge C Oxford and Cornell 8/4 to 8/8 Champaign County Road 2500 N U.S. 45 and 2300 E 8/3 to 8/4 Illinois 1 N/A North of Rossville to Iroquois County line 8/4 to 9/19 I-74 (lane closures) N/A West of Ogden to west of Fithian (mile marker 196 to 200) 8/4 to 9/19 First (lane closure) C Park and University 8/1 to 8/10 I-57 (lane closures) N/A Various locations, Champaign and Douglas counties 8/1 to 9/6 Bloomington Road (some complete closures between Hagan and Bradley) C Prospect and Bradley Through 8/15 Fox Drive C Devonshire and State 7 a.m. 7/29 to 7 a.m. 7/30 Bradley (one W/B lane) C McKinley and Mattis 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7/27 Mattis (one N/B lane) C At Church St. intersection 7 a.m. 7/27 to 4 p.m. 7/29 Mattis (one S/B lane) C Just south of Bradley 7 a.m. 7/28 to 4 p.m. 7/29 Prospect (one S/B lane) C Springfield and Healey 9 p.m. 7/28 to 1 a.m. 7/29 Oregon U At Lynn intersection 7/25 to 7/27 Springfield (eastbound) C First and Third 7/25 to 8/6 Church (work crews in center of road; parking spaces will be used for traffic) C Neil and Randolph 7 to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/28 Main (eastbound lane) C Neil and Fremont 7 to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/28 Neil (lane closure) C Church and Hill 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/27 Florida (lane closures) U west of Philo Rd to James Cherry Drive 7/5 to 8/12 Race (lane closures) U Meadow to Florida 7/5 to 8/12 Second C Springfield and Healey 5/16 to 9/16 Fourth C Kirby and St. Mary's 5/16 to 8/12 First C Gregory and Stadium 5/16 to 8/12 Fourth C Kirby Avenue and St. Mary's Road 5/16 to 8/12 U.S. 45 resurfacing (partial lane reduction for work on Upper Salt Creek bridge) n/a Ford County line to U.S. 136, Rantoul 5/9 to 11/30 U.S. 45 (one lane closed, one mile at a time) N/A Tolono and Pesotum 4/4 to 8/15 I-57 (lane reduction, width restriction, both directions) C Bridges over Springfield Avenue 4/6 to 11/18 Urbana parking deck (No closure, but rehab throughout deck will close portions temporarily) U N/A 3/28 through August

C: Champaign (Public works department: 217-403-4700)

D: Danville (Public works department 217-431-2208)

T: Tuscola (Street department 217-253-3114)

U: Urbana (Public works department 217-384-2342)

M: Monticello (Public works department: 762-7512)

P: Paxton

S: Savoy (Village phone: 217-359-5894)

