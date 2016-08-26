Street closures listing

Street Town Between Duration

Green, one lane C Second and Third 9/1/16 to 12/1/16

Maple, one southbund lane U Elm and High 8/24 to 8/26

Neil, one suthbound lane C Church and Park 8/29 to 9/2

University U At intersection with Race 8/15, 5 a.m. to 8/22, 3 p.m.

Mattis Ave, one lane C Round Barn and John 8/15, 7 a.m. to 8/16, 7 a.m.

Windsor Road U Lincoln and Myra Ridge 8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m.

Boulder at Windsor U 8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m.

Lynn Street U Windsor and Willard 8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m.

Vine Street U Windsor to Scovill 8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m.

Intersection of Washington and Lynn U 8/15 9 a.m. to 8/22 3 p.m.

Sidney-Longview Road, one lane Broadlands Road (200N) and Douglas County line 8/15 to 9/23

Lincoln Ave., one lane. U Bridge over I-74 8/15 to 9/30

East Country Squire Drive U Greenridge to Smith 8/15, 7 a.m. to 8/19, 5 p.m.

State Street, one lane C White and Springfield 8/9, 7 a.m. to 8/12, 4 p.m.

Country Squire Drive U At Squire Court 8/5 to 8/12

Elm Street C Green and Healey 8/4 to 8/12

Galen Drive, one lane C Devonshire and Newbury 8/4 7 a.m. to 8/5 7 a.m.

Church Street, one lane C Randolph and Neil 8/3 7 a.m. to 8/4 7 a.m.

Fifth C Green and John 8/4 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cambridge C Oxford and Cornell 8/4 to 8/8

Champaign County Road 2500 N U.S. 45 and 2300 E 8/3 to 8/4

Illinois 1 N/A North of Rossville to Iroquois County line 8/4 to 9/19

I-74 (lane closures) N/A West of Ogden to west of Fithian (mile marker 196 to 200) 8/4 to 9/19

First (lane closure) C Park and University 8/1 to 8/10

I-57 (lane closures) N/A Various locations, Champaign and Douglas counties 8/1 to 9/6

Bloomington Road (some complete closures between Hagan and Bradley) C Prospect and Bradley Through 8/15

Fox Drive C Devonshire and State 7 a.m. 7/29 to 7 a.m. 7/30

Bradley (one W/B lane) C McKinley and Mattis 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7/27

Mattis (one N/B lane) C At Church St. intersection 7 a.m. 7/27 to 4 p.m. 7/29

Mattis (one S/B lane) C Just south of Bradley 7 a.m. 7/28 to 4 p.m. 7/29

Prospect (one S/B lane) C Springfield and Healey 9 p.m. 7/28 to 1 a.m. 7/29

Oregon U At Lynn intersection 7/25 to 7/27

Springfield (eastbound) C First and Third 7/25 to 8/6

Church (work crews in center of road; parking spaces will be used for traffic) C Neil and Randolph 7 to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/28

Main (eastbound lane) C Neil and Fremont 7 to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/28

Neil (lane closure) C Church and Hill 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/27

Florida (lane closures) U west of Philo Rd to James Cherry Drive 7/5 to 8/12

Race (lane closures) U Meadow to Florida 7/5 to 8/12

Second C Springfield and Healey 5/16 to 9/16

Fourth C Kirby and St. Mary's 5/16 to 8/12

First C Gregory and Stadium 5/16 to 8/12

Fourth C Kirby Avenue and St. Mary's Road 5/16 to 8/12

U.S. 45 resurfacing (partial lane reduction for work on Upper Salt Creek bridge) n/a Ford County line to U.S. 136, Rantoul 5/9 to 11/30

U.S. 45 (one lane closed, one mile at a time) N/A Tolono and Pesotum 4/4 to 8/15

I-57 (lane reduction, width restriction, both directions) C Bridges over Springfield Avenue 4/6 to 11/18