Street closures listing
Here is a list of street closures and road construction in East Central Illinois, provided by public works offices: (If your public works department wants to send one, submit it via email to breaking@news-gazette.com.)
|Street
|Town
|Between
|Duration
|Race, intermittent lane closures
|U
|Meadow to Florida
|10/3, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m.
|Florida, intermittent lane closures
|U
|West of Philo to James Cherry
|10/3, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m.
|Mattis, intermittent lane closures
|C
|John and Kirby
|9/27 to 10/7
|Fourth, southbound lane
|C
|Just south of University
|9/19 to 9/28
|Gregory, part of westbound lane
|C
|Fourth and Sixth
|9/25, 8:30 to 10 a.m., 4 to 6:30 p.m.
|Cureton
|U
|Intersection w/Mumford
|9/22, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m.
|Mills
|U
|Intersection w/Mumford
|9/22, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m.
|Zuppke
|U
|
Intersection w/Mumford
|9/22, 7 a.m. to 10/7, 5 p.m.
|
Neil, one southbound lane
|C
|Church to Park
|9/22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Green
|C
|Prospect to Russell
|9/20 to 4 p.m. 9/28, intermittently
|State, one lane
|C
|just north of Springfield
|9/19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Washington, eastbound lane
|C
|Walnut and Market
|9/19 to 9/23
|Green, westbound lane
|C
|Third and Fourth streets
|9/15 and 9/20, 7 a.m. to noon
|Curtis Road, one lane each direction
|C
|I-57 and Staley Road
|9/14 to 9/28
|Springfield, one westbound lane
|C
|Kenwood and Duncan roads
|9/15, 7:30 a.m. t 4:30 p.m.
|Cardinal Road (1800 N)
|C
|600 E and Staley Road (800E)
|9/7 to 11/30
|Rising Road (700E)
|C
|Bradley and 1900 N
|9/7 to 11/30
|Goodwin
|U
|Main and Stoughton
|9/7, 7 a.m. to 9/9, 3:30 p.m.
|East Green and Maple
|U
|intersection
|9/6, 7 a.m. to 9/9, 3:30 p.m.
|South Country Squire, Squire Court
|U
|intersection
|9/1, 7 a.m. to 9/5, 7 a.m.
|Springfield, one lane
|C
|New and Wheaton
|8/29 and 8/30, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Green, one lane
|C
|Second and Third
|9/1/16 to 12/1/16
|Maple, one southbund lane
|U
|Elm and High
|8/24 to 8/26
|Neil, one southbound lane
|C
|Church and Park
|8/29 to 9/2
|University
|U
|At intersection with Race
|8/15, 5 a.m. to 8/22, 3 p.m.
|Mattis Ave, one lane
|C
|Round Barn and John
|8/15, 7 a.m. to 8/16, 7 a.m.
|Windsor Road
|U
|Lincoln and Myra Ridge
|8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m.
|Boulder at Windsor
|U
|8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m.
|Lynn Street
|U
|Windsor and Willard
|8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m.
|Vine Street
|U
|Windsor to Scovill
|8/17, 9 p.m. to 8/18, 6 a.m. and 8/18, 9 p.m. to 8/19, 6 a.m.
|
Intersection of Washington and Lynn
|U
|8/15 9 a.m. to 8/22 3 p.m.
|Sidney-Longview Road, one lane
|Broadlands Road (200N) and Douglas County line
|8/15 to 9/23
|Lincoln Ave., one lane.
|U
|Bridge over I-74
|8/15 to 9/30
|East Country Squire Drive
|U
|Greenridge to Smith
|8/15, 7 a.m. to 8/19, 5 p.m.
|State Street, one lane
|C
|White and Springfield
|8/9, 7 a.m. to 8/12, 4 p.m.
|Country Squire Drive
|U
|At Squire Court
|8/5 to 8/12
|Elm Street
|C
|Green and Healey
|8/4 to 8/12
|Galen Drive, one lane
|C
|Devonshire and Newbury
|8/4 7 a.m. to 8/5 7 a.m.
|Church Street, one lane
|C
|Randolph and Neil
|8/3 7 a.m. to 8/4 7 a.m.
|Fifth
|C
|Green and John
|8/4 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Cambridge
|C
|Oxford and Cornell
|8/4 to 8/8
|Champaign County Road 2500 N
|U.S. 45 and 2300 E
|8/3 to 8/4
|Illinois 1
|N/A
|North of Rossville to Iroquois County line
|8/4 to 9/19
|I-74 (lane closures)
|N/A
|West of Ogden to west of Fithian (mile marker 196 to 200)
|8/4 to 9/19
|First (lane closure)
|C
|Park and University
|8/1 to 8/10
|I-57 (lane closures)
|N/A
|Various locations, Champaign and Douglas counties
|8/1 to 9/6
|Bloomington Road (some complete closures between Hagan and Bradley)
|C
|Prospect and Bradley
|Through 8/15
|Fox Drive
|C
|Devonshire and State
|7 a.m. 7/29 to 7 a.m. 7/30
|Bradley (one W/B lane)
|C
|McKinley and Mattis
|7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7/27
|Mattis (one N/B lane)
|C
|At Church St. intersection
|7 a.m. 7/27 to 4 p.m. 7/29
|Mattis (one S/B lane)
|C
|Just south of Bradley
|7 a.m. 7/28 to 4 p.m. 7/29
|Prospect (one S/B lane)
|C
|Springfield and Healey
|9 p.m. 7/28 to 1 a.m. 7/29
|Oregon
|U
|At Lynn intersection
|7/25 to 7/27
|Springfield (eastbound)
|C
|First and Third
|7/25 to 8/6
|Church (work crews in center of road; parking spaces will be used for traffic)
|C
|Neil and Randolph
|7 to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/28
|Main (eastbound lane)
|C
|Neil and Fremont
|7 to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/28
|Neil (lane closure)
|C
|Church and Hill
|7 a.m. to 11 a.m. 7/25 and 7/27
|Florida (lane closures)
|U
|west of Philo Rd to James Cherry Drive
|7/5 to 8/12
|Race (lane closures)
|U
|Meadow to Florida
|7/5 to 8/12
|Second
|C
|Springfield and Healey
|5/16 to 9/16
|Fourth
|C
|Kirby and St. Mary's
|5/16 to 8/12
|First
|C
|Gregory and Stadium
|5/16 to 8/12
|Fourth
|C
|Kirby Avenue and St. Mary's Road
|5/16 to 8/12
|U.S. 45 resurfacing (partial lane reduction for work on Upper Salt Creek bridge)
|n/a
|Ford County line to U.S. 136, Rantoul
|5/9 to 11/30
|U.S. 45 (one lane closed, one mile at a time)
|N/A
|Tolono and Pesotum
|4/4 to 8/15
|I-57 (lane reduction, width restriction, both directions)
|C
|Bridges over Springfield Avenue
|4/6 to 11/18
|Urbana parking deck (No closure, but rehab throughout deck will close portions temporarily)
|U
|N/A
|3/28 through August
C: Champaign (Public works department: 217-403-4700)
D: Danville (Public works department 217-431-2208)
T: Tuscola (Street department 217-253-3114)
U: Urbana (Public works department 217-384-2342)
M: Monticello (Public works department: 762-7512)
P: Paxton
S: Savoy (Village phone: 217-359-5894)
***
Thu, 12/03/2015 - 1:49pm | The News-Gazette
Why is this even put up on the website, when some of the information is wrong?
Street closures on campus can be found at....
Approved closures show in a small box on the right-hand side of the page about half way down
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.