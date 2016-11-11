MBB grades: Solid show against SEMO

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. SEMO » more Illinois' Michael Finke(43) during a NCAA basketball game vs. South East Missouri State at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Malcolm Hill

Hard to ignore Maverick Morgan’s perfect shooting, but Hill not only got untracked offensively in the second half to lead the Illini with 21 points but also racked up a team-high eight rebounds and did the latter even when not scoring.

BACKCOURT: Illinois B-, SEMO C+

Both teams shot a high percentage from three-point range, with Tracy Abrams knocking down three of his four from deep. The Illini’s ability to string more stops together provided the edge.

FRONTCOURT: Illinois A-, SEMO D+

A couple bad beats early — leading to easy SEMO buckets — kept the Illini bigs from an ‘A’ grade, but double-digit scoring from Morgan and Michael Finke (plus a tip dunk by Finke) moved the needle.

BENCH: Illinois B-, SEMO B+

D.J. Williams brought energy from the minute he checked in, and Jalen Coleman-Lands eventually started knocking down threes. SEMO was led offensively by reserve forward Milos Vranes.

OVERALL: Illinois B, SEMO C

Illinois wasn’t perfect and didn’t have to be with the talent edge against the Redhawks. But there’s only so many such games left until the Illini will have to be on the right side of “pretty good” to come away winners.