Film review: 5 things learned from Illinois' win at Iowa

OFF AND RUNNING

Slow starts have been the bane of Illinois’ season — particularly on the road — so the opposite was a positive for the Illini in Iowa City. Illinois opened a 10-4 lead on the Hawkeyes after a three-pointer and then a steal and a layup by Malcolm Hill, with Hill’s steal on Peter Jok the sixth straight empty possession for Iowa at the time.



RARE SIGHTING

Dunks by any Illini tend to stand out because of their relative infrequency during games. Leron Black’s dunk early in the first half stood out even more because it was a power move seen even less the past few years. Te’Jon Lucas hit Black with a good entry pass, and more of a hesitation move than shot fake by Black created a lane to the basket past Iowa’s Cordell Pemsl. A two-handed flush was the end result.



UGLY PLAY

One of Illinois’ worst sequences of the game came just inside the 6-minute mark of the first half. An air balled three-pointer by Jalen Coleman-Lands immediately gave way to a pull-up, 25-foot transition three-pointer by Iowa’s Peter Jok. Illini coach John Groce (left) called a timeout with his team down 22-16, and then the first play out of the timeout was a shot clock violation featuring plenty of dribbling on the perimeter by Lucas and Tracy Abrams before a few desperation passes in the final seconds trying to get an open look.



HEAT CHECK

Coleman-Lands was 1 of 6 from the field in the first half. He missed a pair of misguided heat-check three-pointers, and his lone make was a banked-in three from just right of the top of the key. The sophomore guard did other things well against the Hawkeyes — rebounding, getting a hand in passing lanes — but Illinois is a different team (i.e. better) when he’s knocking down shots. That’s what he did in the second half, knocking down 3 of 5 three-pointers, including a dagger with 1:32 left in the game that put the Illini up four.



FOUL PLAY

Illinois stuck with the same lineup in the final 5 minutes because that group was playing well together. That group got that opportunity because two regular rotation members — Black and Kipper Nichols — were on the bench in foul trouble. Black finished with twice as many fouls (four) as points (two) in just 8 minutes played. Nichols had the same foul-to-points ratio in 10 minutes on the court.