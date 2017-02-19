Illini fighting for Big Ten seeding

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Illinois moved up just one spot in the Big Ten standings following Saturday’s 70-66 victory at Iowa. Tied for 11th with Indiana, the Hoosiers hold the tiebreaker given their 16-point win on Jan. 7 in the only head-to-head matchup between the two teams this season.

But four regular-season games remaining on the schedule give Illinois similar opportunities in the bunched up Big Ten. The Illini are just a game out of eighth place and 2 1/2 games out of the top half of the conference.

Illinois had its spot in the opening day of last year’s Big Ten tournament locked in by this point of the season. A top-four finish — and the corresponding double bye — is out of the picture — but the Illini, given a strong finish, could avoid that Wednesday start.

“That single-bye line is the one I think everyone, down the stretch, is going to jostle for,” BTN analyst and former Penn State guard Jon Crispin said.

“Right now you’ve got Indiana playing on the first day of the tournament,” Crispin continued. “Who ever would have called that? I think it’s going to be a crazy finish to find out who doesn’t have to play the first couple days. That’s a big deal, especially when you’re grinding as much as you are to close out the conference. It’s brutal.”

Crispin said not much is locked in for this year’s Big Ten tournament other than Purdue, Wisconsin and Maryland likely receiving the sought-after double bye and a Friday start in Washington, D.C. But even that’s not a guarantee, with Northwestern, Michigan State, Minnesota — or all of the above — vying for one of those spots within a game or two of third place.

“That’s just how it is,” Crispin said. “It’s that close. It’s that tight.”

Illinois, while working to avoid the first day of the tournament, could also play spoiler in its remaining four games with home dates against Northwestern (Tuesday) and Michigan State (March 1).

“They’ve got nothing to lose at this point,” Crispin said. “Truly nothing to lose. They’re (tied for 11th) in the conference with the potential to be top five. At that point, I think Illinois is one of the most dangerous teams in the conference. What’s the worst that could happen? You go out and lose every game?”

The Illini know how tightly the Big Ten standings are packed, how another win can maintain their current upward trajectory. But simply winning a second straight regular-season Big Ten game for the first time in two years is Illinois’ immediate focus. The Illini already beat Northwestern once this season and have a little momentum after Saturday’s road win at Iowa.

“We know we have a lot of season left and anything’s possible at this point,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “We’ve just got to take it one game at a time. We can’t look behind. We’re in the position that we’re in, so we can’t do anything to change that. We have to play each and every game like it’s our last one."