What's on your mind Illini hoops fans?
|
Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood is meeting with our beat writer Scott Richey (OK, and the rest of the Illinois media) Tuesday afternoon for a summer update before hitting the road for the first evaluation period of the month. Recruiting is kicking back into high gear, while the two-hour-per-week Illini workouts shift to more full team days the rest of July.
What's on your mind Illini fans? What questions do you have about Underwood's first team? Ask them in Richey's weekly chat scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
