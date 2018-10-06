Illini take next step in rebuild with win at Rutgers

Photo by: David Boe/AP Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr., right, hands off to running back Reggie Corbin, who ran for a touchdown on the play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/David Boe)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Exactly 700 days passed between Illinois football's last Big Ten win — a four-point, come-from-behind home victory against Michigan State — and Saturday's showdown at Rutgers.

You wouldn't know it by the way the Illini walked off the field following their 38-17 win against the Scarlet Knights in front of 36,702 fans. Their highest-scoring performance of the season and first Big Ten road win in two years was met with a matter of fact sensibility for a young roster that mostly hadn't won a conference game until that moment.

"All of us had to go back to what you do to celebrate a road win in the Big Ten," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "There's no feeling like a winning locker room, and that's what we had there."

Illinois celebrated a little more behind closed doors. The immediate matter-of-fact reaction didn't downplay just how important Saturday's win against the Scarlet Knights truly was in snapping a 13-game Big Ten losing streak.

"Obviously there were a couple of wins in there with the nonconference games, but when you come to Illinois, you don't come there for the nonconference games," redshirt senior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti said. "You want to play Big Ten games and to go that many in a row — actually spanning over three seasons — it's tough. To finally just get that one, we can take that and we're going to move forward with that and grow."

Illinois (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) put some extra emphasis on Saturday's game at Rutgers (1-5, 0-4). Now HighPoint.com Stadium — Rutgers' home venue changed its name prior to the 2018 season — was also the site of the Illini's last Big Ten road win during Smith's first season in 2016.

"I think one win can do a lot," the Illini coach said. "This was a big game. We put a big emphasis on this game when it had been that long since we've had a Big Ten win — on the road or just in general. That has to be big. After the bye week, we made some changes and we needed to see a better product. We saw a better product (Saturday)."

What didn't change for Illinois was how it went about getting that first Big Ten win in nearly two full years. The Illini ran the ball and then ran it some more with AJ Bush Jr. (back at quarterback after a hamstring injury), Reggie Corbin and Mike Epstein combining for 330 rushing yards. The Illinois defense hit its goal of three takeaways.

"That's exactly who we would like to be — our personality," Smith said.

Another side of Illinois' personality came out after the game. The Illini players were confident in their abilities before the game and had the same confidence after coming through with that crucial win. Taking down the Scarlet Knights, Corbin said, has more of an effect outside of the team.

"It does nothing but prove to our supporters and our fans we are a different team," said Corbin, who rushed for a career high 137 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries. "It doesn't really prove anything to us because we know who we are and we have to do a lot better. We're very confident.

"I think we've just got to keep getting better. We don't just look at the game, look at the stats or look at the points. We go in and look at every single play and what we're doing. It's tough to realize we've lost two games because we feel like we shouldn't have lost at all."

Bush sees Saturday's win as another step in Illinois' rebuild. The difference a Big Ten win can make for a young team that played 31 underclassmen Saturday could be significant in moving that rebuild along in the right direction."They need to know how to win," Bush said about the young Illini. "They need to know what it takes to win, and they need to know what it feels to win. When we win, then we can build that culture and built that experience with them, and that just takes over. That's how you change the program.

"It's important. It's part of the rebuild. Everybody just needs to stay patient. It's coming. I can feel the change in this program. Everything is set in motion."

The Illinois rebuild continues next week at home against Purdue. After beating one Big Ten team, the Illini see no reason they can't start stacking conference victories.

"We came into (Saturday's) game thinking this was a game we absolutely could win," Allegretti said. "I think that's how we're going to feel the rest of the season. We look at our Big Ten schedule, and the gap's close. From the top team to the bottom team, the Big Ten's a very close conference right now. Every game that we walk into, we're going to have an opportunity to play our best and win that football game."

Smith knows Illinois has some momentum on its side for the first time in a while in Big Ten play. That he sees several areas for improvement even after a win means there's still growth to be had.

"We have so many things to correct still, but it's always easier doing it on a win," Smith said. "That should be the case. It should make the guys be hungrier for the next one. We have an opportunity to be on the positive side in Big Ten play. This is a big game coming up for us next week."