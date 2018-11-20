Upset bid falls short against Gonzaga

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Trent Frazier maybe showed some effects of missing a week of practice in concussion protocol during the first half of Illinois’ first-round Maui Invitational game against No. 3 Gonzaga.

The Illini sophomore guard was just 1 of 6 from the field in the first 20 minutes and had just two points. Bouncing back from that slow a start would have been a struggle a year ago for Frazier — something he readily admitted. This year? He told his teammates at halftime he had to do more.

And he did.

Frazier scored 27 of his game-high 29 points in the second half. His three-point barrage sparked Illinois’ comeback and upset attempt, but Gonzaga fended Frazier and the Illini off for an 84-78 victory in front of a 2,400 sellout crowd at Lahaina Civic Center.

“At halftime Trent said, ‘I have to turn up,’ ” said Illinois freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who added 17 points and six rebounds. “He just started going. He started to heat up — he was on fire — and we said, ‘Hey, give Trent the ball and let him do his thing.’ He was hitting threes and he was on fire. We were excited for him. Unfortunately, we lost.”

Frazier shot 54 percent from the field in the second half and knocked down six three-pointers. His sixth came from well beyond the arc with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in the game. That make — plus his ensuing free throw after being fouled by Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins — pulled the Illini within two points at 80-78.

“Last year that wouldn’t have happened,” Frazier said. “I kind of was letting those shots get to me, but the coaching staff and my teammates helped me get through that first half just missing shots. I decided to do things where I could help my teammates like getting rebounds and getting assists — doing other things instead of scoring — but the sound half I found my rhythm.”

Gonzaga didn’t have much of a scout on Frazier this season given he missed the Georgetown game with a concussion, but Bulldogs’ coach Mark Few said they should have known what he could do.

“We obviously saw what he did last year shooting the ball,” Few said. “He made some big shots tonight — some really big shots."

Frazier was ultimately less concerned about how Illinois played offensively than how its defense fared despite some team-wide struggles in the former. The Illini defense was, at once, both stifling (they caused 22 Gonzaga turnovers) and ineffective (the Bulldogs shot 53 percent from the field).

“I didn’t think offense was our problem (Monday night),” Frazier said. “We could score easily on anybody. Down the stretch we didn’t get enough stops, and that was the problem. We kept fouling, so we kept putting them to the free throw line where they kept getting free points. That’s where we beat ourselves up right there.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was much more pleased with his team’s defensive effort in the first half in forcing 14 turnovers. The second half — a major topic of conversation in the Illini’s prep given how strong Gonzaga has been in the final 20 minutes — wasn’t as clean.

“I thought the first half we were sensational,” Underwood said. “I thought the second half we got complacent and sloppy, and Gonzaga does what they do. … It was foul, foul, foul, foul, foul. That’s what they do. They just slaughter people at the free throw line, and we didn’t help that.”

Illinois has a short turnaround before returning to action at 4 p.m. today against Iowa State. The Cyclones lost 71-66 on Monday to Arizona despite four players in double figures, including former recruiting target Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Illini appear poised to attack that short turnaround after falling short of an early signature victory and top 25 upset.

“We’re going to win (today),” Frazier said. “This game’s over with. We’re going to start preparing for (today) and go out there with the same energy, same intensity and go out there and try to get a ‘W.’ ”