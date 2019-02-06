Henson a Hall of Famer again

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Count Lou Henson as a three-time Hall of Famer. The former Illinois and New Mexico State coach will be one of seven inductees into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 19 in Oklahoma City.

The other inductees include former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops, NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman Will Shields, Olympic gold medal wrestler Kendall Cross, longtime Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso, World Series winner Mike Moore and three-time Silver Slugger winner Mickey Tettleton.

Henson was previously inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Illinois Hall of Fame in 2018.

Henson was born and raised in Okay, Okla. He started his coaching career at Las Cruces (N.M.) High School before moving on to Hardin-Simmons University, New Mexico State and Illinois. He retired for good during the 2004-05 season in his second stint at New Mexico State and finished his career with a record of 779-412, taking both the Illini and the Aggies to the Final Four.