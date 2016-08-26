Parkland volleyball: 3 season-opening storylines

Other Related Content Parkland volleyball No. 1 in preseason poll

Parkland’s defense of its NJCAA Division II national title — plus the chance to extend its 57-match winning streak — starts today with the first three of five matches in Wisconsin. Staff writer SCOTT RICHEY gives three things to watch for the Cobras in 2016:

Power surge

Two of Parkland’s returning sophomores are representative of the style that will define the Cobras this season. Outside hitter Laura Gross, who has committed to Indiana State, led Parkland with 438 kills in 2015. Sofi Kelemete was the top middle in the country last year, leading all D-II at 2.02 blocks per set. “Last year’s team was very, very good at ball control and very good at smart decision making to win bundles of points,” Parkland coach Cliff Hastings said. “This year’s team will be more physically intimidating. We’ve got a couple of freshmen (like Kelemete’s sister, Fia Willis) that come in with just cannons for arms and big verticals. The key will be, can we get that same level of intensity in terms of ball control and defense and not just rely on our size and defense and blocking.”



‘Leadership and maturity’

Centennial grad Jaime Johnson split setting duties with Kelly Lean last season. Lean has since moved on to Tennessee-Martin, and Johnson is receiving some NCAA Division I interest of her own. Johnson led Parkland with 905 assists in 2015 and now paces a group of four sophomore setters. Courtney Moritz and Paige Griffith also return, while Leah Anderson joins the Cobras after playing last season for NAIA school Coastal Georgia. “That brings an amazing amount of leadership and maturity to our decision-making and offensive game this year,” Hastings said. “There’s some really neat perks and advantages for this year’s group even comparatively (to last year).”



Double your pleasure

Hastings took advantage of a deep roster en route to last year’s national championship. Seventeen different players competed in at least 30 matches — and nine of them played in more than 100 sets — as Hastings was able to utilize two full lineups. Hastings said his plan is to do something similar this season, with both a primary and secondary group. “One of the unique characteristics of this year’s team compared to any previous year’s team is that number one through number 19 on our roster is very, very strong,” Hastings said. “We’ve already had conversations that there will be times where our biggest competition is ourselves in the gym and trying to figure out who that primary group and who that secondary group is. It could be more fluid this year than it was last year, as well.”