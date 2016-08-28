Parkland volleyball drops 61-match win streak

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The 2014 NJCAA Division II national championship match. That was the last time Parkland volleyball had lost. Before Sunday.

After collecting their fourth win in four tries earlier in the day at the Battle of the Dells, the Cobras fell 27-25, 25-22, 26-28, 21-25, 15-12 to D-I Indian Hills (Iowa) to conclude a 61-match win streak.

“A top Division I team is a whole different ball of wax,” Parkland coach Cliff Hastings said. “We knew with much more aggressive scheduling, we’d have a lot more ... great, exciting matches (this season).”

Hastings said he wasn’t unhappy with the result, given Indian Hills is eighth-ranked in D-I and that his team showed “a lot of fight, a lot of resilience” in defeat.

The Cobras (4-1) were led by Schlarman product Laura Gross (23 kills), Centennial grad Jaime Johnson (34 assists) and Champaign Central alumna Virtuous Thomas (27 digs) in the loss.