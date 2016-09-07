Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

27 area athletes to compete in Paralympics
27 area athletes to compete in Paralympics

Wed, 09/07/2016 - 8:19pm | Matt Daniels

The 2016 Paralympics started Wednesday and will continue through Sept. 18 in Rio. A look at athletes with local ties:

ATHLETE    SPORT
Dylan Alcott    Tennis
Former UI student will represent Australia

Brian Bell    Men’s basketball
Former UI student will play for United States

Megan Blunk    Women’s basketball
UI graduate student will play for United States

Gail Gaeng    Women’s basketball
UI alumna will play for United States

Tracey Ferguson    Women’s basketball
UI alumna will play for Canada

Helen Freeman    Women’s basketball
UI alumna will play for Great Britain

Joshua George    Track and field
UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Nik Goncin    Men’s basketball
UI alumnus will play for Canada

Gyu Dae Kim    Track and field
Parkland student enrolling at UI this spring will represent South Korea and compete in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Hiroaki Kozai    Men’s basketball
UI alumnus will play for Japan

Adam Lancia    Men’s basketball
UI alumnus will play for Canada

Kelsey LeFevour    Track and field
UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 800

Raymond Martin    Track and field
UI student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 1,500

Chelsea McClammer    Track and field
UI student will compete for U.S. in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Amanda McGrory    Track and field
UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Hannah McFadden    Track and field
UI student will compete for U.S. in 100 and 400

Tatyana McFadden    Track and field
UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Nichole Millage    Sitting volleyball
Centennial graduate will play for United States

Kari Miller    Sitting volleyball
Former UI student will play for United States

Edina Mueller    Rowing
UI alumna will represent Germany

Aaron Pike    Track and field
UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 1,500 and marathon

Susannah Scaroni    Track and field
UI alumna will compete for U.S. in 800 and marathon

James Senbeta    Track and field
UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 800, 5,000 and marathon

Steve Serio    Men’s basketball
UI alumnus will play for United States

Brian Siemann    Track and field
UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 800

Christina Schwab    Women’s basketball
UI alumna will play for United States

Jonathan Vermette    Men’s basketball
Former UI student will play for Canada

