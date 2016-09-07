27 area athletes to compete in Paralympics
The 2016 Paralympics started Wednesday and will continue through Sept. 18 in Rio. A look at athletes with local ties:
ATHLETE SPORT
Dylan Alcott Tennis
Former UI student will represent Australia
Brian Bell Men’s basketball
Former UI student will play for United States
Megan Blunk Women’s basketball
UI graduate student will play for United States
Gail Gaeng Women’s basketball
UI alumna will play for United States
Tracey Ferguson Women’s basketball
UI alumna will play for Canada
Helen Freeman Women’s basketball
UI alumna will play for Great Britain
Joshua George Track and field
UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon
Nik Goncin Men’s basketball
UI alumnus will play for Canada
Gyu Dae Kim Track and field
Parkland student enrolling at UI this spring will represent South Korea and compete in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon
Hiroaki Kozai Men’s basketball
UI alumnus will play for Japan
Adam Lancia Men’s basketball
UI alumnus will play for Canada
Kelsey LeFevour Track and field
UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 800
Raymond Martin Track and field
UI student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 1,500
Chelsea McClammer Track and field
UI student will compete for U.S. in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon
Amanda McGrory Track and field
UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon
Hannah McFadden Track and field
UI student will compete for U.S. in 100 and 400
Tatyana McFadden Track and field
UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon
Nichole Millage Sitting volleyball
Centennial graduate will play for United States
Kari Miller Sitting volleyball
Former UI student will play for United States
Edina Mueller Rowing
UI alumna will represent Germany
Aaron Pike Track and field
UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 1,500 and marathon
Susannah Scaroni Track and field
UI alumna will compete for U.S. in 800 and marathon
James Senbeta Track and field
UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 800, 5,000 and marathon
Steve Serio Men’s basketball
UI alumnus will play for United States
Brian Siemann Track and field
UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 800
Christina Schwab Women’s basketball
UI alumna will play for United States
Jonathan Vermette Men’s basketball
Former UI student will play for Canada
