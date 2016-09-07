27 area athletes to compete in Paralympics

Other Related Content Eight Illini connections at Rio Olympic Games

The 2016 Paralympics started Wednesday and will continue through Sept. 18 in Rio. A look at athletes with local ties:

ATHLETE SPORT

Dylan Alcott Tennis

Former UI student will represent Australia

Brian Bell Men’s basketball

Former UI student will play for United States

Megan Blunk Women’s basketball

UI graduate student will play for United States

Gail Gaeng Women’s basketball

UI alumna will play for United States

Tracey Ferguson Women’s basketball

UI alumna will play for Canada

Helen Freeman Women’s basketball

UI alumna will play for Great Britain

Joshua George Track and field

UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Nik Goncin Men’s basketball

UI alumnus will play for Canada

Gyu Dae Kim Track and field

Parkland student enrolling at UI this spring will represent South Korea and compete in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Hiroaki Kozai Men’s basketball

UI alumnus will play for Japan

Adam Lancia Men’s basketball

UI alumnus will play for Canada

Kelsey LeFevour Track and field

UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 800

Raymond Martin Track and field

UI student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 1,500

Chelsea McClammer Track and field

UI student will compete for U.S. in 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Amanda McGrory Track and field

UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Hannah McFadden Track and field

UI student will compete for U.S. in 100 and 400

Tatyana McFadden Track and field

UI graduate student will compete for U.S. in 100, 400, 800, 1,500, 5,000 and marathon

Nichole Millage Sitting volleyball

Centennial graduate will play for United States

Kari Miller Sitting volleyball

Former UI student will play for United States

Edina Mueller Rowing

UI alumna will represent Germany

Aaron Pike Track and field

UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 1,500 and marathon

Susannah Scaroni Track and field

UI alumna will compete for U.S. in 800 and marathon

James Senbeta Track and field

UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 800, 5,000 and marathon

Steve Serio Men’s basketball

UI alumnus will play for United States

Brian Siemann Track and field

UI alumnus will compete for U.S. in 100, 400 and 800

Christina Schwab Women’s basketball

UI alumna will play for United States

Jonathan Vermette Men’s basketball

Former UI student will play for Canada