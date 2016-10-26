Parkland soccer teams on roll

Image Gallery: JC Soccer: Parkland vs. Lincoln College » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Parkland goalkeeper Matt Sharman makes a diving save in the first half in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Three more wins and the Parkland women’s soccer team gets to beat the unpredictable mid-November of East Central Illinois for a trip to Florida.



Getting away from the cold, however, only happens if the Cobras can continue their successful season once postseason play begins.



That time is now for Parkland (14-1), with the Cobras starting their postseason push at 2 p.m. Thursday at home when the top-seeded Cobras take on fourth-seeded Kaskaskia (11-4) during a Region 24 semifinal match.



Lewis & Clark (15-1-1), the region’s second seed, hosts No. 3 Southwestern Illinois (13-6-1) at 2 p.m. Thursday in the other Region 24 semifinal.



Win Thursday’s match and it’s on to Sunday’s Region 24 final, slated for noon at the highest remaining seed.



If Parkland keeps winning, the district championship would take place on Nov. 5 in Champaign, with a spot on the line to reach the NJCAA Division I national tournament in Melbourne, Fla., slated for Nov. 14-19.



Play like the ninth-ranked Cobras have for nearly the entire season and their chances of heading South are realistic.



“Receiving a national ranking is always big for recruiting,” Parkland coach Chris Jackson said. “It’s a national advertisement of the team’s success, and not just success in on-the-field performance, but it signifies a strong team mentality and team culture, especially to have national rankings in consecutive years. Good players coming out of high school want to play for good programs, so having a good program that has had consistent success puts us on a lot of good players’ radars.”



The Cobras have plenty of good players on this year’s roster, a key reason they’ve had so much success. Parkland has outscored its foes 106-6. That’s not a misprint, and the Cobras did not yield a goal during nine consecutive matches, with the streak starting on Sept. 10 with a 2-1 double-overtime win against St. Charles before ending on Oct. 11 during a 15-1 victory against Illinois Central College.



“Defensively, we are very sound in every position. Every player on the field is expected to play both sides of the ball, defense and attack, and we do that with a degree of discipline that our opponents do not have,” Jackson said. “When we lose control of the ball, every player has six seconds to find their defensive position and close down the other team.”



It helps, too, with a 2015 All-American in goal in Jenna Ashley, along with a strong defensive back line.



“Their ability to not only win the ball,” Jackson said, “but productively play out of the back is crucial for us for maintaining dominance in the game.”



Two local products dot Parkland’s roster this season: St. Thomas More graduate Michaela Ward, a sophomore defender, and Centennial product Hannah Martinez, a freshman midfielder.



Both have key roles.



“Michaela has been an absolute rock and crucial piece in our success, not only for her play but her leadership on the field,” Jackson said. “The players in front of her are never lost or unsure of themselves. She is a very commanding player in both her ability to win and distribute the ball as well as lead a team from the back. I’ve been nothing but impressed with Michaela this season.”



The same holds true for Martinez, particularly on a roster with 12 sophomores in place.



“Hannah has done great as a freshman to fit into the team and possesses all the attributes of a strong player at this level,” Jackson said. “She really signaled her intentions when she aced the fitness test on the first try in preseason and has continued to impress. Hannah is typically the first player off the bench and has bagged a couple of goals on the season, but by far her most impressive performance has been against defending Region 24 champions Lewis & Clark, when she came on due to injury and played a significant chunk of the game as a holding midfielder in front of our back line. That’s one of the most demanding positions in our system of play, and she really stepped up.”



The rest of the Parkland roster has a strong Illinois flavor, with 15 of the team’s 20 players hailing from the state. The Cobras have an international flavor, too, with leading scorer Ellie McKenzie (29 goals) arriving from England and second-leading scorer Shonte Tremblett (24 goals) from Canada.



All of that, they hope, blends itself together for the next three weeks and culminates with a postseason to remember.



“At the beginning of the season, we set the goals of winning our first game, showing improvement in our play and making a run for the national tournament,” Jackson said. “Once the team has set these goals, I then expect them to conduct themselves with them in mind every day.”



In men’s soccer



Cobras move on. Parkland’s fourth-ranked men’s squad, behind Patrick Kuanda and Urbana graduate Gesi Muharremi, defeated Lincoln 3-1 in a Region 24 semifinal on Wednesday in Champaign.



The second-seeded Cobras will face Lewis & Clark in the title match at noon Saturday in Champaign.



The Blazers defeated No. 13 Illinois Central College, the top seed, 5-0 on Wednesday.



Two weeks ago in Godfrey, the Cobras defeated the Blazers 4-3.



After a 30-minute lightning delay on Wednesday, Parkland and Lincoln played much of the first half in a steady rain.



Kuanda scored at the 31-minute mark. The next 30 minutes featured strong keeper play by Parkland’s Matt Sharman and Lincoln’s Pierson Fleming.



Muharremi gave Parkland a 2-0 lead when he scored with eight seconds left in the half, and he added another goal off a header in the second half.



In volleyball



Johnson honored. Centennial graduate Jaime Johnson was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Week.



Johnson had 160 assists in four matches for the top-ranked Cobras, who defeated three ranked foes and improved to 42-2 this season.