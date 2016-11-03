Parkland soccer teams prepare for district finals

Both Parkland soccer teams can add to their postseason hauls Saturday. A week after each program won its first Region 24 title in school history, the women (16-1) host St. Charles (Mo.) Community College (10-4-3) at noon, while the men (20-1) welcome in St. Louis Community College (18-0-2) at 2 p.m. in two Central District championship matches in Champaign. Win and both Parkland teams will advance to the NJCAA Division I tournament. A by-the-numbers look, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

Men

8 — Shutouts Matt Sharman, the Region 24 Goalkeeper of the Year, has posted this season. The sophomore from England has only allowed 13 goals in 1,645 minutes of action



5 — Consecutive matches the Cobras have won since suffering their lone loss, 1-0 to Illinois Central College, on Oct. 12



3 — Players with double-digit goal or assist totals: Johnny Pugh (22 goals, 9 assists), Urbana native Gesi Muharremi (14 goals, 8 assists) and Patrick Kuanda (8 goals, 11 assists)



What they’re saying

“There is such a great culture of doing things the right way — hard work, integrity, high expectations, camaraderie through competition and support at Parkland. It would be an honor to showcase that at the national level. It would also be a thank-you to everyone who has supported this team, especially athletic director Rod Lovett and our No. 1 fan, Mickey Cler.” — Parkland men’s soccer coach Mark Sikora

Women

17 — Matches Parkland has played, the same amount of starts defender Michaela Ward, a St. Thomas More graduate, has on the season



6 — Goals Jenna Ashley, the Region 24 Goalkeeper of the Year, has allowed this season, en route to 13 shutouts for the England native



3 — Players with double-digit goal totals: Region 24 Player of the Year Ellie McKenzie (34), Shonte Tremblett (26) and Alyssa Jones (12)



What they’re saying

“They have really left their mark on the program. The program’s first trip to the national tournament would be another great achievement for this group. Some will go on to play at four-year programs, some players will be done after this year, some will come back for their sophomore season, but this season will be one they always remember.” — Parkland women’s soccer coach Chris Jackson