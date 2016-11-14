Parkland men's soccer wins national tourney opener

Other Related Content Three Parkland programs vie for national championships

TYLER, Texas — The Parkland men’s soccer team made a good impression during its first-ever NJCAA Division I national tournament match.

The Cobras defeated San Jacinto (Texas) South 2-1 on Monday during their opening pool play match. If Parkland (21-1) defeats Cloud County (Kan.) at 10 a.m. Wednesday during its next pool match, the Cobras are into the Final Four.

Not that Parkland is thinking that far ahead, or that the possibility of a national title is well within its reach.

“Anything short of giving our best effort every opportunity we have would definitely be a disappointment,” Parkland coach Mark Sikora said. “Basing our contentment on winning titles is not what I want to teach these players.

“Don’t get me wrong. We compete to win as many trophies as we can, but I enjoy setting more short-term goals and enjoying the daily grind to reach those.”

Two goals from Champaign Central graduate Alex Zarco and some more sterling defense in front of goalie Matt Sharman was more than enough for the Cobras to earn the win Monday.

Pull off the same feat on Wednesday against Cloud County (18-0-2) and Parkland will advance to a semifinal match on Friday, setting up the possibility of more history making come Saturday evening, with the national championship match slated for 6 p.m.

“I suppose that whenever this season is completed, I’ll analyze it more,” Sikora said. “The group came into the preseason with a great attitude and ready to work, which is key. We were able to hit the ground running and build on it as the season has progressed.”