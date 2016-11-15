Parkland women's soccer opens tourney with victory

MELBOURNE, Fla. — If any nerves were present Tuesday afternoon for the Parkland women’s soccer team, they weren’t evident.

Not early on. Not during the match. And certainly not after the match.

The Cobras, playing in their first NJCAA Division I national tournament match, breezed past Moraine Valley 4-0 in their opening pool-play bout.

Parkland (18-1) has a quick turnaround in facing top-seeded Paradise Valley (Ariz.) at 2 p.m. today in the final pool-play match for the Cobras, against arguably their toughest foe this season. A win against Paradise Valley (23-0) would send Parkland into the national semifinals, slated for Friday.

“We are ready to go,” Parkland coach Chris Jackson said. “We know they are No. 1 and had a good win (Monday), but we are ready.”

Four different Cobras tallied goals on Tuesday, with Anna McHatton putting Parkland ahead 1-0 with a goal in the 15th minute off an assist from Alyssa Jones. Three minutes later, Shania Maddux gave Parkland a 2-0 lead after an assist from Brittany Johnson.

“The second goal kind of killed us,” Moraine Valley coach Albert Palar said. “Once you go down 2-nil early, it is tough to come back.”

Parkland made it even more difficult during the second half. Leading scorer Ellie McKenzie netted the Cobras’ third goal during the 48th minute before Centennial graduate Hannah Martinez scored in the 64th minute to secure the easy win Tuesday.

Jones wound up with two assists and McHatton added an assist as well to help the balanced offensive attack for the Cobras.

The defense was stout, too, in garnering Parkland’s 14th shutout of the season.

Moraine Valley nearly cut into Parkland’s first-half lead, but a shot hit off the post before Parkland goalkeeper Jenna Ashley, who made five saves, and the rest of the Cobras’ defense helped clear away the potential scoring chance.

“We have been that way all year,” Jackson said. “We are organized, we are vocal and when someone gets caught out of position, we know who is sliding over and covering.”