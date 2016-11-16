Parkland volleyball prepares for national repeat

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — The feeling of winning never gets old for members of the Parkland volleyball team.

They should know. They’re used to it.

The defending NJCAA Division II national champions open up their quest to repeat at noon Thursday when the Cobras (48-2) face the Community College of Rhode Island (22-5) at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, W. Va., in the first match at the 16-team national tournament for both teams.

Parkland enters not only with the confidence of last season’s national title, along with several key returnees from that team, but also on a 15-match win streak.

“I don’t think we feel the pressure to repeat,” Parkland coach Cliff Hastings said. “More so, I think the sophomores just loved the feeling of winning it all last year that they are focused on feeling that sense of accomplishment again this year.”

Four more wins, and Parkland will do just that.

The Cobras are the top seed among the 16 teams that have converged on the West Virginia state capital.

A win in its opening match would send Parkland to a 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal match Thursday against either No. 8 Nebraska Central Community College (29-9) or No. 9 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College (14-11).

The semifinals are set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the national championship match slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Parkland learned early on it wouldn’t have the chance to head to the national tournament undefeated after losing to Indian Hills, one of the top NJCAA Division I teams this season, on Aug. 28. The Cobras lost again to Indian Hills on Oct. 8, but haven’t lost since.

“I don’t think the loss hurt or helped,” Hastings said. “The girls just really enjoyed the opportunity to play lots of very good teams this year. Everyone seemed quite positive after the Indian Hills loss, and it was a fantastic early challenge for me to assess early in the season things to focus on in practices.”

Practice has occupied plenty of time for the Cobras since they won the Region 24 title on Nov. 5.

“The girls were tired of practicing so much in the two to four days before we left, but they were sharp and laser-focused in the final practice before we came (to West Virginia),” Hastings said. “They have so much to do in the days leading up to leaving with classes, homework plans, packing and more.”

The Cobras have nine area players who are on the roster this season, including two of their top offensive options. Schlarman graduate Laura Gross, who will play at Indiana State next season, leads Parkland with 466 kills, and Wateska product Taylor Bauer is third on the team with 406 kills.

“Laura is just a true competitor and winner,” Hastings said. “She physically progressed so much last year to become a front-row weapon. But this year, she’s rounded out her game to better mentally mix finesse with power. She’s developed an outstanding back-row game to complement her already ferocious front row play.”

Hastings echoed similar sentiments about Bauer.

“Taylor has been our on-court captain all year because she’s such an intelligent and steady player,” Hastings said. “She can score, pass, serve and do all the skills at a super-high level. But the most important aspect to Taylor is her mental fortitude and how she makes everyone around her better.”

Fellow former area standouts like Centennial graduate Jaime Johnson (1,387 assists) and Champaign Central product Virtuous Thomas (277 digs) are other key components on the nation’s top-ranked NJCAA Division II team this season.

“We are a team that is very area-dominated right now, but as in all sports, the area ebbs and flows in terms of talent,” Hastings said. “I’m proud of how much respect we have earned and gained from within the area, but only time will tell on how that affects upcoming years of recruiting.”

What will affect recruiting, though, is how much success Parkland achieves on the court. Which, in recent years, is plenty.

“Winning the national championship last year with an undefeated record was such an interesting and unique thing for that team,” Hastings said. “Being the first Parkland volleyball team to repeat back-to-back would be such a unique and special thing for this year’s team to always remember and have pride in.”