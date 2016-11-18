Parkland volleyball reaches semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The tournament venue is new, but that is all that has changed for the Parkland College volleyball team.



For the fourth consecutive year, the Cobras are in the NJCAA Division II national semifinals. Coach Cliff Hastings’ squad swept past two foes Thursday in opening-round action, overpowering the Community College of Rhode Island, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10, and then handling Scottsdale (Ariz.), 25-12, 25-12, 25-23.



“I really think from a draw standpoint, we’re on the tougher side of the bracket, and I thought that last year, too,” Hastings said.



Kills by Taylor Bauer and Sofi Kelemete produced the final two points in the quarterfinal win against Scottsdale. Bauer landed nine kills and Kelemete had eight as the Cobras positioned themselves for a possible repeat national championship.



The scouting report on the opponent was that most of the offense was generated from the outside hitters.



“We adjusted our block to focus on the outside,” Hastings said. “We executed the game plan really superbly. Their middles scored more than they do in most matches, but we allowed that to be their only option.”



Kelemete had six blocks against Scottsdale.



Laura Gross (13 kills) and Fia Willis (10 kills) were the leaders of an offense that swatted 52 kills on 96 quarterfinal attempts, with just eight hitting errors. Jaime Johnson had 41 assists to go with 15 digs. Bailee Dunne registered a team-high 28 digs.



In Parkland’s tournament opener, starters played only in the first set. Hastings had no hesitation in using his second unit in the win-or-go-home match.



“Our second group, in my opinion, could be at nationals as a team by themselves,” he said. “No worries on that count.”



Willis had a team-high eight kills and Gabby Morrow delivered seven against CCRI. Paige Griffith handed out 15 assists, and Johnson totaled 13. Virtuous Thomas led with seven digs, and Gillian Jones collected five blocks.



For the day, Hastings liked what he saw from freshmen Dunn and Willis, who were new to the pressures of the national scene.



“The others are sophomores who’ve been there, done that, and they looked confident,” Hastings said. “Fia and Bailee impressed me with their emotional demeanor. They were the standouts in my mind.”



Thursday’s wins lifted Parkland (50-2) to its fourth consecutive 50-win season.



“They’re very focused and very confident,” Hastings said. “The girls have done a great job defining this season as its own season and focusing on us and what we do.”



In Friday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal match, the top-seeded Cobras play fourth-seeded Catawba Valley (42-5), an opponent it beat during its current 17-match winning streak. Catawba also won both of its Thursday matches in 3-0 sweeps.

