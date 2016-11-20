Parkland volleyball repeats as champion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Throughout the season, Parkland College’s volleyball team sought to establish an identity of its own.



It was a tough task following a squad that was unbeaten and won a national championship in 2015.



Coach Cliff Hastings’ Cobras on Saturday nonethe-less found a way to surpass their immediate predecessors.



Parkland (52-2) defended its NJCAA Division II crown, overpowering the same opponent it defeated a year ago in the finals, Springfield’s Lincoln Land College, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.



In doing so, the Cobras completed a 4-for-4 sweep of opponents at nationals. A year ago, Parkland’s national championship team lost one set at nationals.



“Pretty incredible,” sophomore Laura Gross, from Schlarman, said. “This year, I wasn’t as anxious. Last year, it was a countdown (to match time). This year, I felt really prepared. We’re a physically strong team. It’s not a surprise we got the job done.”



Six sophomores were among the eight Parkland athletes who played in the championship match.



“This one is extra special because it is back-to-back,” said Taylor Bauer, a sophomore from Watseka. “There’s not a better way to go out.”



Though Lincoln Land stayed with the Cobras through a 10-10 start in the opening set, Hastings said there was no panic.



“All year, when teams were with us, we had the ability to put the foot to the pedal,” Hastings said. “The girls, emotionally, were perfect. They were confident but not arrogant. We were ‘up.’ ”



Hastings had no difficulty getting his players’ attention in preparing for the finals against an opponent the Cobras had defeated twice in the regular season by three-set sweeps.



“Our serve-receive was worse than theirs the last two times,” he said. “We had a lot of growth in serve-receive to get our offense moving, so we constantly had three options (Saturday).”



Led by Bauer, with a team-high 11 kills, Parkland amassed 44 kills in the title match and concluded the season on a 19-match winning streak. Four teammates had between six and eight kills: Alayna Jackson (eight), Sofi Kelemete (eight), Fia Willis (seven) and Gross (six). Setter Jaime Johnson handed out 35 assists.



Sophomore all-tournament picks Johnson and Kelemete completed their careers with a 109-2 cumulative record and no losses to a Division II school. Kelemete, who registered a team-high five blocks, was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year. Freshman Willis also was named to the all-tournament team.



“I was impressed by the way the freshmen, Fia and Bailee (Dunne), stepped up at nationals,” Gross said. “They played incredible.”



Many key players returned from the 2015 Parkland squad, but Gross said there were still voids to fill.



“We had holes to fill leadership-wise,” Gross said. “We struggled (early in the season) to get it figured out. Then it was smooth sailing.”



Since practice started for the Cobras in early August, the goal was a national championship.



“This year’s team had an almost-tougher road emotionally and mentally,” Hastings said. “Last year, I was so excited for the girls who returned from the bitter defeat in 2014 (in the finals) with a chip on their shoulders.



“The big challenge this year was how to tackle the year and hope to accomplish the same goal. In August, we tried to produce the vision for the goal at the end of the season. In August, I knew we were outstanding, but the long-term goal is not a given but a major accomplishment. Our sophomore leadership was phenomenal.”



In the hours leading up to Saturday’s finale, the Cobras spent time studying film, working on homework along with, Hastings said, “a little healthy eating and a nap as well.”



It was a routine the squad expected and understood.



“We came here to do business,” Bauer said. “It wasn’t a vacation.”



As they relaxed in their motel rooms Saturday evening, squad members strayed a bit from the healthy-eating pattern.



“Pizza and pop,” Gross said.



“Time to celebrate,” Bauer added.