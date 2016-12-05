Ex-Virginia Tech quarterback picks Illinois

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 12-05-16 » more Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports. Tonight's guest: Illinois wide receiver Mikey Dudek

The Illinois quarterback room just got more crowded.

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Dwayne Lawson said on Twitter on Monday that he is joining the Illini.

Lawson spent the 2016 season at Garden City (Kan.) Community College, throwing for 354 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in limited duty.

He played sparingly at Virginia Tech in 2015 before leaving the program. According to a story by Andy Bitter in the Roanoke (Va.) Times, Lawson failed a drug test and was about to face suspension for another failed drug test when he left the team.

The Illini welcome back two scholarship quarterbacks in 2017 — part-time starter Jeff George Jr. and Chayce Crouch, who missed the second half of the season after suffering a shoulder injury. Cam Thomas from Marian Catholic has also made a commitment to sign with the team in February.

With the graduation of senior Wes Lunt, first-year coach Lovie Smith was in the market for an experienced quarterback. Fifth-year graduate transfers remain an option.

Lawson will have two years of eligibility, giving offensive coordinator Garrick McGee a player to potentially build the offense around.

Three players started at quarterback for Illinois in 2016. McGee favors a dual-threat quarterback, and Lawson fits.

One Lawson observer in Virginia said he “has all the tools.”