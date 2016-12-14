Cobras hosting teams from Down Under

CHAMPAIGN — The last home games for the Parkland men’s and women’s basketball teams this calendar year almost feature an out-of-this-world opponent.



Or at least one that’s from a different continent.



The Cobras women’s basketball team (6-2) and men’s basketball team (8-3) will play host to Tasmania NITR, a select traveling team composed of players from Australia and New Zealand, with the women’s game tipping off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Dodds Athletic Center and the men’s game following at 7:30 p.m.



“They’re a traveling group, and they flew into the U.S. earlier this month,” Parkland athletic director Rod Lovett said. “I know they’ve played games in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio during their first couple of weeks on tour. They’re here in the States for about three to four weeks. It seems like their roster is usually around 10 people on each team, but their traveling group includes moms, dads and sponsors, so they usually have between 50-60 people traveling with them.”



Parkland played this club team during the 2010-11 seasons, but that was before Anthony Figueroa took control of the men’s program at Parkland and Mike Lindemann did the same with the Parkland women’s team.



“It’s not easy preparing for them,” Lindemann said with a laugh. “Actually, we’ve gotten some stuff online and from a box score earlier this month, but it’s basically working on what we’re good at, and hopefully we’re going to adjust to do what they do well.”

Figueroa, whose team will play its first game Thursday since knocking off No. 1 Triton last Saturday, is taking the same approach.



“You work on yourself,” Figueroa said. “You make sure that you are just fundamentally sound in the things that you value and the things that you want to get done. I don’t know if it’s perfect timing to play a team like this, but it’s good to get one last home game in before the guys really leave for break. We’ve got to be prepared.”



The Cobras women’s team, ranked 13th in the latest NJCAA Division II poll, comes into Thursday’s game on a six-game win streak. Parkland hasn’t lost since falling 84-54 to Kirkwood on Nov. 12 and is averaging 87.5 points in its last six games.



“We’re trying to buy into the defensive end,” Lindemann said. “We move the ball really well on offense, and I’ve got no issues with that. We’re just trying to get better and better on the defensive end.”



Three local players dot Parkland’s roster: 5-foot-9 sophomore forward Layne Buzan from Monticello, 5-9 sophomore center Payton Bieber from Clinton and 5-7 freshman guard Alexis Smith from Champaign Central.



Buzan and Bieber start, with Buzan averaging 11.4 points, second best on the team behind leading scorer Kerstyn Lowery (15.0 points), and 5.5 rebounds. Bieber averages 6.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.



“In the last two games, Payton has gone up against kids that are 6-4, and she did a fantastic job,” Lindemann said. “Her grit is fantastic, and she brings that every day to practice. Layne has stepped in as one of the team leaders. She’s always pushing people in practice. They’re both doing a great job.”



Only two Parkland men’s basketball players have local connections, but Champaign natives Terrion Howard and Luke Beesley are playing important roles again this season for the Cobras. Howard, a 5-4 sophomore point guard and Centennial product, is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.3 points, and leads Parkland in assists, averaging 2.8, while starting all 11 games.



“I just think that he’s more comfortable,” Figueroa said. “He knows we have trust in him, and his teammates have trust in him. He’s a very capable shooter.”



Beesley, a 6-6 sophomore forward and Champaign Central graduate, is third on the team in scoring (9.5 points) and leads the team in rebounding (6.0).



“He’s expanded his game from what he did last year,” Figueroa said. “He’s such a smart player. That makes him kind of invaluable because of his basketball IQ. I don’t think he cares about scoring, but we need him to at times. I think he knows that, and he changes his game at times in order to do that.”



Howard and Beesley are two bonafide scoring options a balanced Parkland offense can count on. Nine Cobras average at least six points, with 6-4 sophomore guard Cornelius McIntosh leading the way at 11.3 points. It’s that type of dynamic that helped Parkland place sixth last season at the NJCAA Division II national tournament and why, especially after the win against Triton, the Cobras are confident they could once again make a postseason push.



“They should know at this point that they can play with anybody in the country,” Figueroa said. “We’ve got a great chance to be successful.”