6 headed for Parkland Athletic Hall of Fame

On Feb. 11, 2017, Parkland College will induct six members into its College Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will occur at halftime of a men’s basketball game against Lincoln Land. A closer look at the honorees:

Leslie (Houia) Burnside

Volleyball

An All-American with the Cobras in 1995, the two-time all-regional and all-conference selection later served as Tri-County’s first-ever volleyball coach in 2004.



Derek Drage

Baseball

A key cog in the Cobras’ first of two NJCAA Division I World Series crown in 2002, the two-time first-team All-American wound up as the program’s career leader in wins with 20.



Carl Meyer

Contributor

A one-time Illinois assistant football coach, the former Parkland Foundation director made his impact at the junior college by, among other actions, helping create the Athletic Hall of Fame and securing naming rights for Dodds Athletic Center.

Keith Parks

Men’s basketball

The 2002-03 Cobras hoops season was a magical one for Parks, who averaged 24.5 points per game en route to team most valuable player, all-conference and all-region distinction.



Rachel Schroeder

Contributor

Spending all but a year and a half of her professional career at Parkland, the 2000 retiree was the college’s first employee in serving under presidents and board members. She has continued to contribute to Parkland by endowing scholarships, among other ventures.



Steve Ward

Baseball

Also a former Southern Illinois-Edwardsville athlete, Ward took the mound for the Cobras in 1973 and 1974 and remains among the school’s career leaders in strikeouts per game and strikeouts in a season.