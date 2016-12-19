6 headed for Parkland Athletic Hall of Fame
On Feb. 11, 2017, Parkland College will induct six members into its College Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will occur at halftime of a men’s basketball game against Lincoln Land. A closer look at the honorees:
Leslie (Houia) Burnside
Volleyball
An All-American with the Cobras in 1995, the two-time all-regional and all-conference selection later served as Tri-County’s first-ever volleyball coach in 2004.
Derek Drage
Baseball
A key cog in the Cobras’ first of two NJCAA Division I World Series crown in 2002, the two-time first-team All-American wound up as the program’s career leader in wins with 20.
Carl Meyer
Contributor
A one-time Illinois assistant football coach, the former Parkland Foundation director made his impact at the junior college by, among other actions, helping create the Athletic Hall of Fame and securing naming rights for Dodds Athletic Center.
Keith Parks
Men’s basketball
The 2002-03 Cobras hoops season was a magical one for Parks, who averaged 24.5 points per game en route to team most valuable player, all-conference and all-region distinction.
Rachel Schroeder
Contributor
Spending all but a year and a half of her professional career at Parkland, the 2000 retiree was the college’s first employee in serving under presidents and board members. She has continued to contribute to Parkland by endowing scholarships, among other ventures.
Steve Ward
Baseball
Also a former Southern Illinois-Edwardsville athlete, Ward took the mound for the Cobras in 1973 and 1974 and remains among the school’s career leaders in strikeouts per game and strikeouts in a season.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.