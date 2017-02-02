On campus: Gordon, Mainor shine on track

■ Senior Jesse Hahne, from Schlarman Academy, was the area’s top male performer at the Black & Gold Premier Meet, hosted by the University of Iowa. Competing for Illinois State, Hahne won the 3,000-meter run in the open division. His winning time of 8 minutes, 28.70 seconds is also a season best.

On the women’s side, freshman Jenny Kimbro, from Salt Fork, finished second overall in the pentathlon with 3,715 points for the host school, the third-best performance in Iowa history. In her first pentathlon, Kimbro won both the 60 hurdles and long jump, setting personal bests of 8.54 seconds and 19 feet, 31/2 inches, respectively. Sophomore Amanda McClain, from Sullivan, took home two top-three finishes for Illinois State. She finished second in the long jump with an effort of 19-23/4 and third in the 400 dash (premier division) in 55.72. Freshman Kassadee Ifft, from Prairie Central, took home fourth place for Notre Dame in the pole vault by clearing 12-31/2.

■ Senior Morgan Young, from Mahomet-Seymour, was recently named the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s Women’s Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week. The Carthage College shot putter finished first with a throw of 44-71/2 at the North Central College Cardinal Opener, also finishing second in the weight throw at 56-2. She currently sits in fifth place in Division III in the shot and eighth in the weight throw.

■ Several area athletes posted top-five finishes at the Titan Open, hosted by Illinois Wesleyan. Junior Karly Goodman, from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, finished third the weight throw with a IWU-record toss of 51-11. Also competing for Illinois Wesleyan was sophomore Becca Anderson, from Clinton, who finished third in the 60 meters with a personal-best time of 7.99. Freshman Claire Caldwell, from Monticello, ran the third leg of Millikin’s victorious 1,600 relay team.

In the men’s competition, Olivet Nazarene sophomore Andrew Franklin, from Mahomet-Seymour, won the weight throw at 52-5 and finished third in the shot put at 47-4, while junior William Wolf, also from Mahomet-Seymour, finished second in the 3,000 in 8:55.07. Freshman Eduardo Lopez, from Rantoul, was a member of the Lincoln College distance relay team that finished second. Senior Eric Rydell, from St. Joseph-Ogden, placed second in the high jump at 6-1 for IWU, and Eastern Illinois freshman Colton Yeakley, from ALAH, finished fourth in the shot put with a distance of 47-1.

■ Iowa Western CC freshmen Vincent Gordon, from Centennial, and Sharon Mainor, from Champaign Central, were both highly successful at the Jayhawk Classic, hosted by the University of Kansas. Gordon won the small-school 200 meters with a time of 21.69, while Mainor finished second in the 200 in 26.48. Both times automatically qualify them for the NJCAA Indoor Championships to be held in March. Iowa Western CC will travel to Lincoln, Neb., for the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite on Friday and Saturday. Illinois’ men will also be competing.



■ Illinois Wesleyan swimmers Claire Michael, a sophomore from Urbana University, and Alivia Hay, a freshman from Mahomet-Seymour, hold top-10 times on the latest CCIW performance lists. Michael is currently third in the 200-yard breaststroke, sixth in the 200 freestyle, seventh in the 500 and 1,650 freestyle, eighth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 freestyle. Hay is currently sixth in the 100 backstroke, ninth in the 200 backstroke and 10th in the 500 freestyle. Next up for the Titans is the CCIW Championships at Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Feb. 9-11.