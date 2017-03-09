Parkland hoops teams eye spot in national round

CHAMPAIGN — The Parkland men’s basketball team celebrated an NJCAA Division II national tournament berth on its home court last season.

Now, the Parkland women’s basketball team will try to accomplish the same feat this weekend at Dodds Athletic Center.

The Cobras (22-6) open Region 24 tournament play at 4 p.m. Friday against Lincoln College (13-17), trying to get back to the 16-team national tournament after missing out on a spot last season.

“That’s our goal every year is to play the last possible day of the season,” Parkland coach Mike Lindemann said. “From Day 1, that’s what we aim for.”

The Cobras earned runner-up honors in 2015, but failed to advance out of their Region 24 tournament last season.

While the Parkland men’s team garnered the top seed at its Region 24 tournament and will open against Illinois Central (16-13) at 4 p.m. Friday in Ina, the Parkland women are the second seed in their eight-team Region 24 tournament.

Illinois Central (23-6) is the No. 1 seed in the women’s Region 24 tournament and will take on No. 8 DACC (2-21) at noon Friday in the first game.

Parkland carries an 11-1 home record into Friday’s game, with the only loss happening in the season opener against Wabash Valley on Nov. 8.

“I think it’s huge,” Lindemann said. “We’ve had very good success the last four years playing on our home court. All those factors add in and should hopefully makes for a good weekend.”

The Cobras weren’t even initially slated to host this weekend, with Lincoln Land having those duties. But since Lincoln Land is on spring break this week, the school was unable to host, according to Lindemann.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” he said. “We were next in line, and we weren’t going to pass it up.”

The Cobras have won three straight games going into Friday’s tournament opener, but did suffer an 81-63 loss to Illinois Central on Feb. 15 in East Peoria.

“From an offensive standpoint, I don’t think we’re playing too bad,” Lindemann said. “We’re still trying to figure it out on the defensive end, though. If the kids can just put 40 minutes together, we play really well.”

Lindemann is cautiously optimistic, though, that by playing at home, not having to travel and having seven players average at least six points per game — paced by Kerystn Lowery (team-high 14.6 points) and Monticello graduate Layne Buzan (12.1 points) — they could win three games in the next three days and advance to the national tournament, set to start March 21 in Harrison, Ark.

“We’ll try to keep them rested,” Lindemann said. “Hopefully with our first game, we’ll be able to use everybody. The longer we go, the bigger advantage we have because our bench is so deep.”

Tourney talk

A look at the Region 24 men’s and women’s tournament pairings

MEN (at Rend Lake, Ina)

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

No. 4 Illinois Central 82, No. 5 DACC 79

No. 2 John Wood 69, No. 7 Lincoln Land 67 (OT)

No. 6 Lincoln College 77, No. 3 Rend Lake 74

FRIDAY’S SEMIFINAL GAMES

No. 1 Parkland vs. No. 4 Illinois Central, 4 p.m.

No. 2 John Wood vs. No. 6 Lincoln College, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S TITLE GAME

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

WOMEN (at Parkland College)

FRIDAY’S QUARTERFINAL GAMES

No. 1 Illinois Central vs. No. 8 DACC, noon

No. 4 Lewis & Clark vs. No. 5 John Wood, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Parkland vs. No. 7 Lincoln College, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Lake Land vs. No. 6 Lincoln Land, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINAL GAMES

First two quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.

Second two quarterfinal winners, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY’S TITLE GAME

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.