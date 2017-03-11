Cobras advance to national tourney for second straight year

INA — Parkland College’s men’s basketball team won’t need to miss any classes to play in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

The school will be on spring break when the 16-team finals start in Danville in nine days.

The Cobras secured their advancement on Saturday, overcoming a five-point second-half deficit in the Region 24 championship game to edge Lincoln College 67-62 for the team’s 21st win in a row.

Sparked by a veteran team — three starters played regularly a year ago when the squad placed sixth at nationals — they will have a chance to help themselves as well as their school.

None of Parkland’s seven sophomores have committed to playing somewhere next year.

“They’re under-recruited,” fifth-year coach Anthony Figueroa said. “These are good kids, good young men and good in the classroom. They’re what every coach would want.”

Among the leaders is Luke Beesley, a 6-foot-6 sophomore from Champaign Central. He hauled down a team-high 17 rebounds against Lincoln and completed his double-double with 11 points.

“He was tremendous the whole night,” Figueroa said. “He’s the kind of dude you want on a team. He’s a warrior. He’s the kind people will want to hire. He’s a leader.”

Freshman Jarret Olson led Parkland (27-3) with 18 points. Cornelius McIntosh had 11, including five in a row late in the game.

“He took over down the stretch,” Figueroa said. “He had a dunk when the game was tied, which was exactly what we needed.”

The team’s top scorer for the season, McIntosh converted a three-point play to expand the lead.

Parkland had beaten Lincoln twice before Saturday, both in close games, including one in overtime. The previous encounters got the attention of a team which has developed a strong camaraderie the past two years while posting 51 wins.

“We never dealt with selfishness,” Figueroa said. “We had a group that understood expectations and the importance of every possession. They had the right approach to the season.”

Beesley, Grant Gibson and Centennial graduate Terrion Howard are the two-year Parkland starters. McIntosh and Courtez Dixon are the other sophomore starters.

“I’m happy for this group and excited for the opportunity to get back to nationals,” Figueroa said.

Chelby Frazier hit 7 of 7 free throws and totaled nine points as Parkland earned consecutive national tournament berths for the second time. The previous time it occurred was in 1988 and 1989.

McIntosh and Beesley were chosen to the All-Region 24 team. Figueroa was the repeat choice as Region 24 Coach of the Year.



Cobra women set for title game. Parkland’s gym will provide the setting today when either the current Parkland coach or a former Parkland coach directs a team into the women’s Division II NJCAA national tourney.

Parkland (24-6), coached by Mike Lindemann, and Illinois Central College (25-6), coached by Karrie Redeker, are the finalists whose teams will play in the 2 p.m. championship game.

The Cobras earned their berth with a 70-67 double-overtime win over Lake Land. Next up is an ICC team the Cobras lost to last month.

“I hope we get the energy to play better,” said Lindemann, whose team trailed by four points in the last 90 seconds of regulation Saturday. “I hope we get enough rest. I wish this was when we fall back (with time change) instead of spring forward.”

Sophomores Kerstyn Lowery (21 points) and Layne Buzan (19 points) were Parkland’s offensive catalysts.

The Cobras trailed 21-14 after one quarter against a team which hit 6 of 7 three-point shots.

“We got out and guarded better,” Lindemann said. “It was a grind-out, very intense game.”

Buzan, a Monticello native, and Kyra Washington each grabbed eight rebounds for the Cobras. Clinton native Payton Bieber had three assists and finished with eight points. Heather DeLuca came off the bench to also score eight points.

Top-seeded ICC advanced with a 70-65 semifinal win against Lewis and Clark.