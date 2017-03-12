Parkland women fight fatigue to take down region

CHAMPAIGN — After a draining double-overtime win over Lake Land on Saturday, combined with losing an hour’s sleep to daylight savings overnight, Parkland women’s basketball coach Mike Lindemann didn’t know how his team would perform Sunday in the Region 24 title game against Illinois Central College.

But as soon as the Cobras showed up for their morning walkthrough, Lindemann knew his team was ready for the challenge of taking on the region’s top seed. Parkland dominated No. 1 Illinois Central 81-54 to secure its spot in the NJCAA Division II national tournament for the third time in four years.

“Playing less than 24 hours later, and the spring ahead didn’t help. We had a walkthrough (Sunday) morning and they had a lot of energy, so I felt really good going into the game,” Lindemann said. “We had great ball movement early and knocked down some shots. That just made our confidence even better. I think that helped our defense as well.”

After Parkland’s 70-67 win over Lake Land, Lindemann said the team was too exhausted to watch film Saturday night. Instead, he had the Cobras show up a little past 10 a.m. to watch film and complete a short walkthrough before the 2 p.m. tip.

“I wanted to give them time to get something to eat before the game. But I knew when they came in, just even in the walkthrough, they had a lot of energy,” Lindemann said. “No one felt like they were struggling or hurting physically.”

The Cobras (25-6) jumped out to a 10-2 lead, behind sophomore and Monticello product Layne Buzan’s 11 first-quarter points, nine off a trio of three-pointers. The lead had swelled to 21-8 by the first 10 minutes and 42-17 by halftime.

“It kind of came in droves,” Lindemann said. “We hit some early threes, which was really big because it made them come out even more and gave us a little bit more ball-fake penetration to get some easy baskets.”

Karlee Ziliak led the Cobras with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and led the Cobras’ defensive attack by guarding the Cougars’ point guard throughout the game. Kerstyn Lowery added 17 points, four rebounds and six assists for Parkland. The Cougars’ leading scorer was Brianna Henson with 14 points.

The performance was a stark contrast to the first meeting between these two teams on Feb. 15.

The Cougars won that meeting 81-63, in large part thanks to potent transition offense. That source of points dried up Sunday.

“Honestly, my kids didn’t do a good job of following the game plan back then,” Lindemann said of the first meeting. “They really locked in and did a great job on the defensively the whole first half. The first time we played them, they really ran it down our throats. We did a good job of getting back on transition defense. I don’t think we gave up a first-half fast-break point all first half. That was huge.”

Parkland now moves on to the national tournament, a feat that Lindemann said is an expectation of the program. Like many teams on Selection Sunday, Parkland just wanted a seat at the table in the national tournament. Once there, everyone has a shot.

“We have three goals each year,” Lindemann said. “One is to win our conference, which we think will give us a good seed in the region tournament. Two is to win the region to move on to nationals, which they did a great job of doing that. Three is to get to nationals and see what happens. Because anything can happen.”