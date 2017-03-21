Danville mayor pumped for city's 24th year hosting NJCAA tourney

DANVILLE — Scott Eisenhauer and the NJCAA Division II men's basketball tournament go way back.

Back to 1994, when Danville first landed the event that will tip off today at Danville Area Community College's Mary Miller Gymnasium and run through Saturday night.

"I did the play-by-play for all 12 games over the three-day tournament," Danville's mayor said. "We only had eight teams in the tournament at the time."

The tournament is still a Danville staple every March, with the city hosting for the 24th straight year. This year's field features 16 teams from 13 states, including Champaign's Parkland College for the second straight year, in an event that Eisenhauer, one of the tournament's co-directors, looks forward to every year.

"This tournament has a tremendous impact on our community," Eisenhauer said. "When you have 16 teams, their staffs and fans staying in your hotels, eating in our restaurants and shopping at our stores for a week, there is a positive financial benefit.

"Yet, just as important is the pride this city has in hosting the tournament. Our residents get to brag that they host a national collegiate championship. For 24 years, teams have been hoping to spend part of their spring break in East Central Illinois, and that makes many in this town very proud."

While the first game of the tournament starts at 9 a.m. today between Pima Community College from Tucson, Ariz., and Waubonsee Community College from Sugar Grove, plenty of action will ensue during the next five days that will feature 26 games, including Saturday's title game at 7:30 p.m., and hundreds of volunteers to make sure the tournament runs smoothly.

"The caliber of players and play at this tournament is as good as anything you will see on television during the NCAA tournament," Eisenhauer said. "The committee and volunteers begin each day at 7 a.m. with the last people locking up the gym around midnight each day. We use 350 volunteers over the course of five days, and we could never do what we do without them."

And the tournament will continue in Danville through the remainder of this decade. The NJCAA awarded Danville another three-year contract last April to make the city the tournament's host through 2020, a decision Eisenhauer is grateful for.

"I was amazed at the number of people who came up to me at the national conference asking who they needed to speak with to encourage them to select Danville as the host, or the number of phone calls we got from schools who have participated in the tournament in years past who were also reaching out on our behalf," Eisenhauer said.

"We have a great reputation across the country as a good host city, and that is thanks to everyone in our community stepping up to make it one of the best."