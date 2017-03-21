Parkland advances to Elite Eight

DANVILLE — The outcome is what Anthony Figueroa and his Parkland men’s basketball team wanted on Tuesday night.

“You’re always happy when you win,” the Cobras coach said.

A 62-54 victory against Johnson County (Kan.) in the first round of the NJCAA Division II national tournament kept the Cobras’ national championship aspirations intact.

But offensive issues persisted throughout for a program that, despite some struggles on Tuesday, advanced to the Elite Eight for the second straight year.

Shooting 33 percent from the field was a key reason why Parkland needed a 12-0 run past the midway point of the second half to overcome a 45-38 deficit with less than nine minutes left and take a 50-45 lead.

“We’ve got to be a lot better come Thursday, though, if we want to win another game here,” Figueroa said. “We couldn’t make a shot. Credit Johnson County’s defense, but I didn’t think we took great ones.”

They made enough, however, to avoid falling into the consolation bracket. The fourth-seeded Cobras (28-3) will take on No. 5 Richard Bland (29-4) out of Virginia at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

The play of Champaign natives Luke Beesley and Terrion Howard is a key reason why.

Beesley, a Champaign Central graduate, sparked Parkland’s offense early and compiled a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 Beesley also took a late charge to help slow down a potential rally by Johnson County (24-9).

“He carried us because we couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” Figueroa said. “With his offensive game, he’s always had that capability. Now, whether or not it was utilized or he didn’t have confidence in it, that’s a different question. He knows we count on him.”

Much like Cornelius McIntosh and Howard. The team’s two leading scorers this season didn’t disappoint on Tuesday. McIntosh came through with 15 points and five rebounds, including a crucial three-pointer during Parkland’s second-half run, and made all seven of his free throw attempts. Howard, a Centennial graduate, added 13 points, while Chelby Frazier chipped in eight points.

“Terrion was huge down the stretch,” Figueroa said. “He was a tremendous leader. It just showed how locked into the game he was.”

Parkland will carry its 22-game win streak into Thursday’s quarterfinals. A win against Richard Bland and Parkland is guaranteed to finish no worse than fourth in the country. Three more victories, which will need to take place over a three-day span starting on Thursday night, and the Cobras can call themselves national champions.

But Figueroa realizes more work, better shooting and consistent play for all 40 minutes is a must for the rest of the tournament.

“We’re definitely going to need the rest and can use the prep before Thursday,” Figueroa said. “I don’t know if it was nerves on Tuesday. I think we did let what Johnson County was doing on the offensive end affect us. It’s good to win the first game, but we did the same thing last year and then lost the next game. We really want to make the most of our opportunity this time around.”