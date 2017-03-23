Cobra women stay alive in consolation play

HARRISON, Ark. â€” The chance to play on the final day of the season is still a possibility for the Parkland women's basketball team.

The Cobras bounced back from a disappointing first-round loss Tuesday night at the NJCAA Division II national tournament with a 52-41 win on Thursday against Dakota College at Bottineau in a consolation quarterfinal game to keep their season intact for at least one more game.

Parkland (26-7) limited Dakota's offense to 27.8 percent shooting from the field and the Cobra defense forced 20 turnovers to steadily pull away for the win.

The Cobras now face Mesa (Ariz.) Community College (23-9) at 1 p.m. Friday in a consolation semifinal game. Win that and Parkland will face either Guilford Tech (29-4), out of North Carolina, or Moraine Valley (17-18), from Palos Hills, at 1 p.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game.

Balanced scoring carried Parkland's offense on Thursday.

Karlee Ziliak led all scorers with 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Clinton graduate Payton Bieber added nine points, five rebounds and a game-high four steals, while Charity Godbold (nine points), Kerstyn Lowery (eight points, eight rebounds) and Monticello grad Layne Buzan (seven points) all chipped in.