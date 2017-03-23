Cobras' manager a real team player

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Parkland's Trey Ronk gives water to his team and referees during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — How good is this Parkland College men's basketball team? There's a skinny guy in glasses rolling two oversized Gatorade coolers around on a cart before Wednesday's practice, filling up individual water bottles for the Cobras.

That guy, Trey Ronk, made 100 percent of the three-point shots he took in high school. And he's the manager on Anthony Figueroa's team that tonight will continue its quest for a national championship in the NJCAA finals in Danville.

Ronk, who prepped at Champaign Central, makes sure to remind the Cobras of his shooting prowess every chance he gets.

"I show them the video," Ronk said, referring to the special moment captured in 2015, when then-Central coach Sergio McClain subbed him into the lone game he suited up for during his high school career. Ronk, you may remember, drained a three-pointer that made him a local celebrity for a stretch and a big man on the Central campus.

Ronk, a sophomore at Parkland, has Dubowitz syndrome, a genetic disorder that left him blind in his left eye, developmentally delayed and mentally challenged. But that never mattered at Edison Middle School, Central and now at Parkland, where he's always been a part of the basketball programs. He's always just been one of the guys, and that's especially true at Parkland.

The Cobras will let Ronk boast about his memorable shot at Central.

They'll also pick it apart.

"I have a weird shooting stance so the guys will say I've got a curveball," Ronk says with a laugh.

Ahead of Wednesday's practice, in between making sure the water was prepared, the laundry was done, the floor was swept and the clock on the scoreboard was set just as Figueroa requested, Ronk rebounded for the guys shooting around. He also hoisted a couple of jumpers of his own. And when he missed, you better believe the Cobras pounced.

"Oh, they're going to talk trash to him," Figueroa said. "Everybody gets treated the same around here."

And tonight, if Luke Beesley doesn't get a rebound he's supposed to, or if Cornelius McIntosh doesn't chase down that loose ball in the open floor, Figueroa will get all over them. Ronk will be right there with him, letting the guys have it.

"Man, you should hear him out there," Beesley said.

Like that time at Rend Lake earlier this season when Parkland's effort wasn't living up to the manager's expectations.

"I had to tell him to chill out a little bit because he was just yelling at everybody," Beesley said.

Beesley, more so than anyone else on Parkland's roster, can get on Ronk's case a little more. They go way back, after all. They were classmates at Edison, Central and now Parkland, and Ronk has shared a locker room and friendship with the 6-foot-6 forward all the way through.

"Everywhere we've been, the guys have been so great at just having him be a part of things," Beesley said. "He's always been well-respected and he's really just one of the guys."

So when Ronk showed up a few weeks ago with an uncharacteristic fresh haircut, it didn't go unnoticed.

"I don't know what happened with that," Beesley said. "All of a sudden, he just shows up without any hair."

'A blessing to have'

Ronk can dish it out, too, as evidenced by his repeated insistence that he can out-shoot the players on a team that takes a 28-3 record and 22-game win streak into tonight's Elite Eight game in Danville.

But there's also a keen self-awareness there.

"I know I probably can't out-shoot these guys," Ronk admits. "But I just like joking around with them."

Ronk is a second-year student at Parkland and he especially enjoys the classes he's taking in health and kinesiology. He'll be back for another year at the school before deciding what's next for him.

Figueroa had no hesitation in taking Ronk on as a manager when McClain recommended him for the job, and he'll welcome him back next year with open arms.

"He's been good at what he does; he's a blessing to have. I'm just glad he shows up every day because I'm hard to deal with," Figueroa said. "He's definitely a diehard Cobra fan; he's as into this program as anybody else."

Ronk wants to win this national championship just as much as the players whose sweat he wipes from the floor with towels during games and practices.

Like most coaches at any level, Figueroa isn't looking far down the road at what Parkland has to do to hoist the ultimate prize.

"All I know is we have to win that next game (tonight)," he says.

Beesley's special bond

Ronk, after rounding up all the basketballs with the help of fellow manager Blake Bryan and making sure all were in place on the rack as the players headed out of the gym to watch game film, isn't looking any further ahead than his coach.

He wasn't biting when asked how he'll celebrate if the Cobras are the last team standing after the NJCAA Division II finals.

"I will decide that when the time comes," he said. "We're not there yet."

Should the Cobras pull it off, it'll be special. Special for the school, the program and the players. But also special for Ronk and Beesley, friends and teammates who have ridden buses together and experienced the thrills of victories and depths of defeat together for hundreds of games over the course of these last eight seasons.

"In middle school, we made it to the state finals and that was fun. To pull this off would be great for him because he cares about this a lot; that would be special for him," Beesley said. "It means a lot to be able to share all of this with him."

Marcus Jackson is The News-Gazette's community reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@MarcusJ_NG) or contact him by email (mjackson@news-gazette.com) or phone (217-351-5604).