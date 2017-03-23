Parkland men's hoops can't overcome late run

Image Gallery: NJCAA Tourney: Parkland vs. Richard Bland » more Parkland's Chelby Frazier(10) is caught between Richard Bland's Deon Joyner(10) and Travius Smith(12) in a second round game of the NJCAA Division II national basketball tournament at Danville Area Community College in Danville on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

DANVILLE — All Jake Beesley could do was watch.

Before fouling out, the Champaign Central graduate helped keep the Parkland men's basketball team in Thursday's NJCAA Division II national tournament quarterfinal against Richard Bland (Va.).

Beesley led the Cobras with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He helped keep a tall Statesmen frontcourt in check.

With Beesley restricted to the bench, the Cobras led 63-59 with 4:50 remaining. Then, they crumbled.

Richard Bland closed the game on a 12-2 run to post a 71-65 victory at Mary Miller Center and knock Parkland out of national championship contention.

"It (stunk)," Beesley said. "Coming in here and getting knocked off early, it hurts."

When they finished sixth at the national tournament a year ago, the Cobras (28-4) were ecstatic just to earn a berth in the event.

But riding a 21-game win streak heading into this week’s tournament, they expected to win it.

“Last year, we were just happy to be here, especially after (winning) that first game,” sophomore Cornelius McIntosh said. “Coming into this year, we really felt we had a chance to win it all. We felt we were the best team here. It hurts even more than last year that we lost in the second game.”

That the Cobras had a chance to win late Thursday had plenty to do with Beesley.

The sophomore knocked down 8 of 9 free throws on his way to 10 first-half points to keep manageable Parkland’s deficit against Richard Bland (30-4) after it ballooned to 10.

Courtez Dixon scored five quick points to open the second half and kick off a 13-5 run that gave the Cobras a 45-44 lead, their first advantage since the game’s early minutes. From there, the teams traded leads until Parkland led by that 63-59 advantage.

The Cobras made just one shot from that point on.

“I thought our execution down the stretch was just ... poor,” Figueroa said. “That starts with me putting guys in the right spots, making the right play calls, making the right adjustments, and we didn’t do that.”

After Beesley left, Richard Bland 6-foot-8 forward Jaquan Wooten scored six of his 10 points. The Statesmen were led by 17 points from Deandre Clark.

Parkland’s ultimate goal is now officially out of reach after a game that left it wanting more. But a fifth-place finish, one spot better than last year, is still possible with two wins, starting with one in Friday’s 1 p.m. date with Pima (Ariz).

“It’s one thing to be beat,” said McIntosh, who finished with 10 points. “It’s another thing to beat yourself, to shoot yourself in the foot in a way. … We have to shake this one off. It’ll be tough to look past this one and just focus on the next opponent. The toughest thing will be getting past this loss and realizing that it’s not over, finding some momentum, some motivation to play.”