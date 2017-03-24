Cobras hold on, will play for seventh today

HARRISON, Ark. — A win in the final game of a season doesn’t happen often for any basketball team.

The Parkland women’s basketball team will get the opportunity to do just that after the Cobras outlasted Mesa (Ariz.) Community College 66-57 in a consolation semifinal game on Friday afternoon at the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

The victory, Parkland’s second straight after starting the tournament on Tuesday night with a loss to Cincinnati State, allows the Cobras (27-7) to face Guilford Tech (30-4) at noon today in the seventh-place game.

Parkland darted out to a convincing 28-14 lead at the end of the first quarter against Mesa (23-10), but that lead nearly disappeared right before halftime, with the Cobras only leading 35-33.

The score remained close heading into the fourth quarter, with Parkland holding onto a 47-45 lead, but an 11-3 run expanded the Cobras’ advantage to 58-48.

The double-digit lead, however, was short-lived as Mesa countered with a 9-0 run that Monticello graduate Layne Buzan ended with a traditional three-point play with 1:20 left in the game to push Parkland’s lead to 61-57.

Buzan compiled a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kerstyn Lowery (15 points), Karlee Ziliak (13 points) and Kyra Washington (12 points) all finished in double figures.