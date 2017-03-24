Focused Cobras bounce back

DANVILLE — For a team that normally likes to crack jokes and have fun, the bus ride from the Parkland College campus to Danville Area Community College for Friday’s NJCAA Division II national tournament game against Pima (Ariz.) was a quiet one.

The Cobras weren’t despondent after Thursday night’s quarterfinal loss, which they led late but scored just two points in the last five minutes of a 71-65 loss. Rather, they were focused.

“We had pretty much the same routine, yet you could tell it was a different atmosphere around us,” sophomore Cornelius McIntosh said. “We had a business-like mentality. We were locked in since we got to the school.”

The Cobras came into the tournament expecting to challenge for a national title. On Friday, their mission was to prove that they belong with the best after their quarterfinal letdown.

They did just that with a 104-90 win to put themselves into today’s fifth-place game.

“We wanted to make sure that there wasn’t going to be any sulking or being sad for yourself,” Parkland coach Anthony Figueroa said. “We blew a good opportunity. If we want to prove to ourselves and those that are at the tournament that that wasn’t a fluke that we were in that game, that we were leading that game for a reason, win your next two games.”

After shooting a combined 36 percent from the field the last two games, the Cobras (29-4) came out firing. They knocked down five three-pointers in the first 4 minutes, 15 seconds against a team that typically plays a fast tempo. They drained 9 of 16 threes and shot 54 percent from the field to take a 51-33 lead into the half.

“That just got everybody going,” said Courtez Dixon, who made all three of his three-pointers on his way to 10 points. “We wanted to prove we were a good team even though we lost (Thursday).”

After Parkland extended its lead to 25 with 14:58 remaining, Pima chipped away to make the score 93-80 with 3:49 left, thanks to its frantic press causing turnovers.

But the Cobras wouldn’t wilt again with a chance to better their finish at last year’s national tournament.

“I didn’t do a good enough job reminding them of the situation that Pima was in, that Pima was fighting for their lives, and they weren’t going to go down quietly, and we just didn’t match their intensity for a spurt,” Figueroa said. “Once we kind of settled down and figured out how we wanted to attack their press, I thought we did a better job.”

The Cobras, who finished sixth at last year’s tournament, will have a chance to one-up themselves in the fifth-place game at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Grand Rapids Community College (22-13) out of Michigan.

“I think we showed toughness and resilience being able to come out like that,” said McIntosh, who scored a team-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds. “I think we showed we belonged here. … Coming into this year, our goal was to get better. Last year, we were sixth in the nation. If we finish fifth this year, we’ll be better.”

Along with McIntosh’s big game, the Cobras received 11 points from Centennial graduate Terrion Howard, 10 opints frm Jarret Olson and nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals from Champaign Central graduate Luke Beesley to make sure they can play on the final day.

“We couldn’t get our ultimate goal,” McIntosh said, “but that’s something we can hang our hat on, that we got better during the season.”