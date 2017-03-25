Beesley, Cobras close with fifth-place victory

DANVILLE — Luke Beesley thought he was going to play baseball and skip basketball season before Parkland men’s basketball coach Anthony Figueroa talked to him last summer after graduating from Champaign Central.

Terrion Howard also thought his basketball career might be done, as coaches weren’t talking to the 5-foot-4 Centennial grad. That is, until Figueroa corralled him.

“No schools were really on me,” Howard said. “I thank him for this opportunity every day.”

The duo joined a team full of classmates, mostly from around Illinois, and that group became closer over two years that included large amounts of success.

On Saturday, the Champaign natives combined for 28 points and brought home a medal at the NJCAA Division II tournament for the second straight year, besting last season’s sixth-place finish by beating Grand Rapids (Mich.) 81-70 in the fifth-place game at Mary Miller Center.

Figueroa struggled to hold back tears as he substituted several of his 10 sophomores out of the game, one by one, and greeted them one by one with a hug. For a team on which literally everyone healthy plays, that veteran depth was key.

But for Figueroa, the uniqueness of this group didn’t necessarily come from its play on the court.

“You get emotional,” Figueroa said. “You try not to get too teary-eyed, but this group is just unbelievable. And I’ve said it before, skip basketball, just them as people.”

A year ago, the Cobras (30-4) went through an up-and-down season in which they viewed qualifying for the national tournament as a major accomplishment.

This year, they won 21 straight games, culminating with a Region 24 title they expected to win. And that winning drew them closer.

“We got tighter throughout last year, but then this year, I think we got pretty tight when we started winning games,” said Beesley, who posted 16 points and 12 rebounds Saturday and made the all-tournament team. “During this whole season, we became close as a group. We just like each other. That’s one of the reasons we won so many games is we get along with one another.”

That translated on the court Saturday.

The Cobras led 37-30 early in the second half, but Grand Rapids (22-14) began to chip away. With 7:08 to play, Arthur Pearson hit a three-pointer to put the Raiders up 59-57.

But the Cobras didn’t panic.

“I can recall one instance in the 34 games we’ve played that there was a little tension in the huddle,” Figueroa said. “There was no tension in the huddle (Saturday). They focus in, we called some timeouts, we ran some stuff, we got what we wanted.”

Parkland closed the game on a 22-11 run behind eight points from Chelby Frazier, who scored 13 in the game, and six from Grant Gibson, who scored 14.

The Cobras were disappointed not to be playing for the title Saturday, and Figueroa was glad they weren’t satisfied. But besting last year’s finish was fine consolation.

“When guys are truly hurt by the fact that they’re not playing for a national championship, you’re on the next level,” Figueroa said. “To us, (taking fifth) means a very large deal. I think we showed that regardless of what the trophy says, we are one of the top teams in the country.”