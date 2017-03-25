Lindemann’s squad finishes in 8th place

HARRISON, Ark. — The Parkland women’s basketball team can be pleased that it didn’t pay heed to the final national polls.

The Cobras were ranked 16th.

Coach Mike Lindemann’s team finished eighth on Saturday afternoon at the NJCAA Division II tournament, dropping an 80-73 decision to Guilford Tech (N.C.).

The loss ended Parkland’s run at nationals with a 2-2 mark. The Cobras (27-8) fell behind by 16 points at halftime, 48-32, and their deficit grew to 19 before they rallied into contention.

“We’re not the type of team to quit,” said freshman guard Karlee Ziliak. “At halftime, we decided to do everything we could. We had nothing to lose.”

When Kerstyn Lowery hit two free throws with 8 minutes, 5 seconds to play, Parkland was tied at 62 with Guilford Tech (31-4).

“One of their goals,” said Lindemann, who has directed teams to top-eight placements at nationals three of the past four years, “was to not get outworked. With the exception of a couple games, they didn’t.

“We just needed to hit a couple more shots. This was the one game we didn’t shoot well. Typically, we’re a pretty good shooting team.”

Redshirt freshman Kyra Washington had a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) for Parkland. Avery Hamm (18 points) was the Cobras’ top scorer. Clinton native Payton Bieber also scored in double figures, totaling 11 points. Ryan Dooley had nine points, and point guard Lowery, who made the all-tournament team, had eight points to go with 10 rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Parkland started the season with back-to-back losses, dropping decisions to a Wabash Valley team which was a participant in last year’s NJCAA Division I finals, and to Kirkwood, which was won Saturday’s Division II title game.

“We lost some games, but the losses helped us because we learned more and came out with a competitive edge,” Ziliak said.

Though Parkland was playing its fourth game in five days Saturday, Ziliak didn’t sense weariness among her teammates.

“We weren’t as fresh as we were Tuesday, but we still came out with a lot of energy and left it all on the floor,” Ziliak said.

Lindemann appreciates that his sophomores — none of whom have yet made commitments for their future destinations — were focused on the Cobras late in the season and not where they’ll be playing next.

“They understand it’s a team game and they’re not thinking about it until after nationals,” Lindemann said.

The postgame tears were more for the season being over than the placement at nationals.

“Words can’t explain how good it feels to be top eight in the country,” Ziliak said.