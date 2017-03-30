Prep notes: Rantoul honoring former coach Quinlan

Photo by: The News-Gazette Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon(14) and Kayla Brandon(5) go for the bloxk against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Katelyn Riffle(15) in a prep volleyball game at PBL High School in Paxton on Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

RANTOUL — On March 13, Rantoul Township High School Superintendent Scott Amerio and the board of education were set to make a special announcement at that night's school board meeting. But they wanted it to be a surprise.

When Amerio created the meeting's minutes, he purposely left an important piece of information off board member Roger Quinlan's sheet of paper.

The board proposed to name the track and field grounds the Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex. After a vote, the announcement was officially made, and the news was a surprise for Quinlan.

Quinlan, who retired as a coach and athletic director at Rantoul in 2000, still lives in town with his wife, Sue.

Both are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony of the unveiling of the new sign — which will be made by Jill's Creative Expressions in Rantoul — prior to the school's first home track and field meet on April 8.

"Having your school remember you for your years of service and hopefully for the job you did affecting students in a positive way is very humbling and something that is very difficult to express in words," Quinlan said. "I am very thankful to the committee and the board for feeling I deserved this honor."

The naming is to honor Quinlan, who coached at Rantoul for more than 30 years.

He was the coach of four Rantoul teams that won sectional titles, three consecutive Big 12 conference championships (1997-99) and four Wauseca League titles. On top of that, 16 of the 18 program records still stand from his coaching days. He also coached 14 individual state placers and six relay team state placers.

He also helped the fundraising of the current all-weather track that surrounds Bill Walsh Field — an obvious upgrade from the cinder track it used to have. Current Rantoul boys' track and field coach Mitch Wilson brought up the idea of naming the track after Quinlan to Amerio about five or six months ago.

"My thought was ... who else better to name it after than somebody who's put that much time into the program and community?" Wilson said. "It's been 17 years since he retired, but finally his body of work will be acknowledged and expressed. And every time people are at the track, they'll see that sign and it'll be a remembrance for the 30-plus years that he put into the track program and the community."

Riffle to play at Parkland

CHAMPAIGN — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior Katelyn Riffle signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Parkland College earlier this month.

She will be joining a Cobras squad that has won the NJCAA Division II national championship in each of the past two years and played in the national title match in each of the past four seasons.

"I'm really happy to be a part of that team, and hopefully, we'll win the national title for the third year in a row," Riffle said.

The two national championships were won under head coach Cliff Hastings, a 1993 PBL graduate who has coached at Parkland College for eight years.

"I feel like it's a homey feel since he's from Paxton, so I feel like I can relate to him really well," Riffle said. "He's easy to approach, so I have a good relationship with him."

Riffle also considered Indiana Wesleyan and Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, but said that Parkland's half-hour distance from Paxton helped set the school apart.

"I wasn't so sure about Indiana Wesleyan just because it was out of state. I was really interested in Carl Sandburg, but it's 21/2 hours away," Riffle said. "I feel like I'd get a better experience at Parkland playing volleyball and being closer to home, so family and friends can come see me play."

Riffle, who notched 163 kills last season with the Panthers, will not be the only PBL graduate to have played at Parkland College.

The latest Panther to play for the Cobras was Kailey Kleinert, a 2014 PBL graduate who had a team-high eight blocks for Parkland in the national title match in 2015. After her two years with the Cobras, Kleinert transferred to the University of Indianapolis, where she is on the volleyball team. Riffle said he is hoping for a similar future.

"I'm hoping to continue toward a four-year college," Riffle said. "I don't know where yet, so I'm just going to see where Parkland takes me."

Sullivan/Okaw Valley hires coach

SULLIVAN — Andy Kerley is the new football coach for Sullivan/Okaw Valley, Sullivan athletic director Ryan Aikman announced earlier this week.

Kerley will replace Gerald Temples, who coached the Redskins the last three seasons and compiled a 16-17 record. Temples retired after the 2016 season in a career that saw him win more than 150 games with S/OV, Arcola and Mattoon, among other schools.

Kerley comes to S/OV after producing a 42-28 record in seven seasons coaching Cerro Gordo/Bement, where he guided the Broncos to four playoff appearances before resigning after the 2016 season.

Kerley's arrival at S/OV means seven area programs will have new coaches once the 2017 regular season opens on Aug. 25, with Urbana (Ordell Walker), Rantoul (Tom Hess), Arcola (Nick Lindsey), Cerro Gordo/Bement (Nick Walker), Clinton (Nick Blackburn) and Argenta-Oreana (Steve Kirk) also having first-year coaches.

Zack Carpenter, Andrew Rosten and Matt Daniels