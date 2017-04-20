On campus: Roebuck, Ward honored in basketball

— The Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference and NJCAA Region IV Men's Basketball Committee have recognized Waubonsee Valley Community College sophomores Germaine Roebuck and Deon Ward for outstanding play. Roebuck, from Champaign Central, was named to the All-ISCC first team, All-Region first team and Region IV District 4B all-tournament team. Averaging 18.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, Roebuck also ranked fourth in offensive rebounds, fifth in total field goals made and ninth in total rebounds among all NJCAA Division II players. Ward, from Centennial, earned All-ISCC second-team recognition. Coming off the bench for all but one of Waubonsee's 36 games, he averaged 14.4 points and 3.1 assists per game.

— Freshman Ross Smetzer, from St. Joseph-Ogden, was among several Western Illinois Leathernecks who set personal bests at the Lee Calhoun Invitational at Macomb. Smetzer earned his first collegiate win in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10 minutes, 22.86 seconds, shaving almost 10 seconds off his previous mark. Also posting a win was Eastern Illinois sophomore Ashton Wilson, from Arcola, who leaped 6 feet, 4 1/2 inches in the high jump. Fellow Panthers Colton Yeakley, a freshman from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, and sophomore Clayton Turner, from Tuscola, earned second-place finishes in the discus and javelin, respectively.

— Freshman Jake Brewer, from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, has split time between catching and first base for Harper College baseball. In his first 20 appearances, Brewer is hitting .314 with a .435 on-base percentage and a perfect fielding percentage. The 10-16-1 Hawks travel to Milwaukee, Wis., for a doubleheader with Milwaukee Area Technical College starting at noon Saturday.

— Senior Kenzie James, from St. Joseph-Ogden, has appeared in 28 of Washington University's first 29 softball games. James' 388 batting average and .458 on-base percentage are both in the top 10 in the University Athletic Association. She also moved into a tie for second all-time on the program's stolen base list with her 65th coming against Case Western Reserve last Sunday. Washington will host Brandeis for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Friday, and Saturday at 1 p.m.

— Sophomore Samantha Valentine, from Monticello, has been a major contributor to Lake Land softball's 44-11 start. The shortstop, who has played in all 55 games, leads the Lakers in runs, doubles, stolen bases, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. In addition, Valentine is in the top 10 in NJCAA Division I with 96 hits, 76 runs, 144 total bases and nine triples. Lake Land finishes the regular season with a home doubleheader against John A. Logan beginning at noon Saturday.

— Greenville College woman's track and field athletes Megan McKee, a junior from Chrisman, and Sydney Porter, a sophomore from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, both entered the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's top five in their respective events at the Greenville Select Meet last weekend. McKee's time of 12:52.81 in the 3,000 steeplechase is good for third on the conference performance list, while Porter's long jump of 15-41/2 also places her third. Greenville will compete in the Rose Hulman Twilight Meet in Terre Haute, Ind., on Friday.