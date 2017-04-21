After 5-year wait, SJ-O product dominates men's 5K

Image Gallery: 2017 Illinois Marathon 5K » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Parkland student Baihan Yang is so happy to cross the finish line in the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — As an eighth-grader at St. Joseph-Ogden Middle School in 2012, Brennan Guido knew he wouldn't be able to run the Presence Health Illinois 5K for another five years.

High school track season, after all, would get in the way.

Still, he set a plateau for the next time he ran the race.

"I set the goal for that night that I'd come back after high school, and I'd win it," Guido said.

On Friday, he led the 5-kilometer event from start to finish to make good on that goal, winning in a time of 16 minutes, 32 seconds to kick off the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon weekend.

In his time away from the 5K, Guido put together a stellar high school career, leading SJ-O cross-country to a third-place state finish last year as a senior while earning all-state honors with a 3-mile time of 15:17.

A year earlier, he finished 35th in a time of 15:46 to lead the Spartans to eighth in Class 1A.

Now, he normally runs alone, either around St. Joseph or on the Illinois campus, as he did for most of the race on Friday.

"I'm on my own, I run alone every day," he said with a smile. "It's terrible."

Guido ran for Danville Area Community College as a freshman last year, finishing his season with a PR of 26:29 in the 8K race. His season, though, ended poorly after he tore his abdominal wall. He missed a month-and-a-half of training, and he said his mileage still hasn't returned to what it was in high school.

On Friday, though, he held a consistent pace throughout the race despite having company for only a short while.

"I felt pretty smooth all the way through," he said. "The uphill off of Green (near Wright St.), but then there was a nice downhill, so that felt nice to cruise into."

Guido hopes to finish his sophomore season at Danville with NJCAA Division I All-American honors. On Friday, he checked a different goal off of his list.

"It was totally different (in eighth grade)," Guido said. "It was a totally different level. (Training was) nothing at all.

"That was the goal for the last five years, and I accomplished it tonight It was a cool experience."