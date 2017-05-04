Tough event awaits Parkland softball squad

CHAMPAIGN — Parkland claimed a trio of M-WAC championships in the fall, with men's and women's soccer and volleyball all bringing the title back to Champaign. The men's and women's basketball teams did the same this past winter.

Parkland softball didn't want to be left out of the winning ways. An 18-game winning streak in April helped the Cobras secure their first outright M-WAC title since 2010, and they head into the start of the Region 24 tournament Friday in East Peoria having won 23 of their last 25 games.

"Every (Parkland) team had won their conference coming into the spring," Parkland coach Chuck Clutts said. "That was a big motivator for us. We've got three goals, and we've accomplished one so far.

"This team has the attitude that we're going to win every game we play. If we get behind, we'll come back and win it. This team has this confidence about them right now, which is really good for a coach to see. ... At the very beginning of the season, we told them this team was put together to do something special and this could be one of the best teams in our region and our conference."

Parkland (40-9) was ranked No. 9 in the latest NJCAA Division II poll. The Cobras will face the winner of Friday's game between Lincoln and Lewis & Clark at 2 p.m. in the second round of the Region 24 tournament.

The Lynx and Trailblazers, like most of the rest of the Region 24 teams save for Illinois Central College, are also Parkland's M-WAC rivals. That gives the Cobras a better than good idea of what they'll encounter in East Peoria.

"In our coaching staff's opinion, there are six teams that could win this regional," Clutts said. "Our conference is one of the toughest conferences there is."

And Parkland ended up at the top of the M-WAC pack this spring behind a team that simply does everything well. The Cobras have a not-so-typical three-pitcher rotation in which all three have at least a dozen wins, and they set a program record with 48 home runs despite no one player having more than 10.

"We don't have one superstar," Clutts said. "We've got a whole bunch of great players."

That includes a number of former area standouts.

Leadoff hitter and third baseman Haley Ginger, a Clinton graduate, leads Parkland with a .478 batting average, 25 doubles and 15 stolen bases. Monticello graduate Sophie Catlin is not only 12-5 with a 2.46 ERA but is also tied for the team lead with 10 home runs. Everyday outfielders Amber Tabeling (Tuscola) and Megan Magsamen (Monticello) are both hitting better than .300 with six home runs apiece.

"Our philosophy at Parkland is we're going to recruit from within — within our district and within a two-hour radius," Clutts said. "We really believe there's so much talent. I've got two to three kids that could be playing NCAA ball, but nobody looked at them."

By the numbers

A look at Parkland softball before the Cobras begin the Region 24 tournament Friday in East Peoria:

1 — Women’s basketball player on the roster (Taylor Jordan)

3 — Starters batting better than .400

10/12 — Dual threat Maddy Shoemaker’s home run and stolen base totals

14 — Shutouts, which ranks seventh in NJCAA Division II

18 — Longest winning streak (April 8 to April 22) of 40-win season

29 — Games with at least 10 hits

48 — Program record for home runs in a single season

.478 — Clinton grad Haley Ginger’s team-leading batting average

.559 — Team slugging percentage, the 18th-highest in the nation

1.000 — Monticello grad Megan Magsamen’s error-less fielding percentage in outfield