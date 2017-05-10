On campus: Former Bulldog Young takes meet honor

— Senior Morgan Young, from Mahomet-Seymour, was named the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Female Athlete of the Meet at the conference track and field championships. The Carthage weightperson successfully defended her 2016 titles in both the shot put and discus with throws of 46 feet, 6 inches and 154-4, respectively, as well as placing second in the hammer throw at 170-2. Young is a three-time CCIW outdoor champion in the shot put and two-time champion and record-holder in the discus. She will compete in the NCAA Division III Championships on the weekend of May 25-27 at Geneva, Ohio.

— Two area athletes earned Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference all-conference honors at the conference track and field championships, held at Joliet. Olivet Nazarene sophomore Andrew Franklin, from Mahomet-Seymour, finished third in the discus with a throw of 143-7, while Robert Morris Chicago junior Phillip Hassell, from Centennial, ran the third leg of the third-place 1,600 relay.

— Three area athletes scored for their respective squads at the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Track and Field Championship, hosted by Benedictine University. Sophomore Jafar Muhammad, from Centennial, helped the hosts to their second consecutive men's team title by running the opening leg of Benedictine's 400 relay squad. Aurora University finished second, thanks in part freshmen Carl Way and Jeremiah Cooley. The ex-Danville runners both scored, with Way finishing fourth in both the 1,500 and 3,000 steeplechase while Cooley finished eighth in the 800.

— Junior Tanner McLain, from Rantoul, was named to the CCAC All-Conference first team in baseball. The Olivet Nazarene left fielder was also named to the Gold Glove Team, sporting a 1.000 fielding percentage with 36 putouts and 18 assists. McLain finished the regular season in the CCAC top 10 in batting average, runs scored, stolen bases, slugging percentage and times hit by a pitch. The Tigers finished the season with a 32-19 overall record.

— Senior Alex Stupek, from Argenta-Oreana, recently became the second player in Missouri-St. Louis softball program history to earn All-Great Lakes Valley Conference first-team honors. In addition to ranking second in the conference with a .727 slugging percentage, third with four triples and fifth with 11 home runs, She also is the program's career leader in hits, runs, home runs and total bases. She was also named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Division II Team for the third time, posting a 3.78 GPA in nursing. Missouri-St. Louis, which won the conference tournament, will host a NCAA Division II Midwest Region sub-regional bracket. The top-seeded Tritons take on eighth-seeded Kentucky Wesleyan at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

— Also receiving CoSIDA honors is Washington University senior Kenzie James, from St. Joseph-Ogden. A three-time University Athletic Association and two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District choice, James currently has a 3.67 GPA in linguistics with minors in speech and hearing sciences. On the field, James was a second-team All-UAA selection, currently sitting second in the conference in runs scored, fourth in hits and stolen bases, and fifth in batting average, while also setting the career program record in stolen bases. The 26-12 Bears will travel to Pella, Iowa, to play in the Central (Iowa) Division III sub-regional against Coe College on Friday at 1 p.m.