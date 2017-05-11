Jaguars softball earns first national tourney berth
DANVILLE — Matt Cervantes' Danville Area Community College softball team led 2-1 through 41/2 innings in Thursday's NJCAA Division II District P Championship series opener against Cottey (Mo.) College.
So how did the Jaguars manage to produce 20 runs over their next eight innings' worth of at-bats en route to 10-1 and 12-2 victories at Winter Park, as well as their first-ever berth in the D-II national tournament?
"We talked with the girls about having a certain approach when they got to the box," Cervantes said. "All of a sudden, we decided we'd figure out how to swing (in Game 1)."
DACC (34-17) used a six-run fifth inning in Thursday's opening game to key its six-inning triumph. Cervantes cited Hannah Sheppard's bases-clearing triple as the key hit.
With the chance in the nightcap to avoid a tiebreaking third game, which would have taken place Friday, the Jaguars pushed any worries to the side.
"Pressure is a fictitious word," Cervantes said. "Players put it on themselves. ... We go in even-keeled, and (Thursday) was a direct result of that."
DACC jumped out to a 10-0 lead through four innings in Game 2, with Sheppard's four RBI showing the way.
Morgan Laws, who earned Mid-West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year status Thursday, notched a complete game in both outings, fanning 12 total hitters.
Cervantes, named M-WAC Coach of the Year on Thursday, will now prepare the Jaguars for a new experience: the national tournament, with this year's version taking place May 17-20 in Clinton, Miss.
"Our expectations are the same (as in the regular season)," Cervantes said. "We're just going to go out and play our game. I think the girls are ready, and I think they're eager."
