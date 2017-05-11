Top of the Morning, May 11, 2017

Image Gallery: Illinois Softball Kelley Wedel Proposal » more Photo by: Heather Coit Illinois' Jami Schkade (30), after giving her team their third run, celebrates with teammates as others prepare to welcome home Alex Booker (15), in their 3-2 win against Penn State Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Sunday, May 6, 2012. Following the game, Matt Cervantes proposed to Illinois' Kelley Wedel (28).

Five years ago, Matt Cervantes took a knee to propose to Kelley Wedel at the end of an Illinois softball game (Heather Coit's memorable photo gallery is at right). The happy couple's story keeps getting better. Today, Matt is head coach and Kelley his assistant for a Danville Area Community College softball team that is two wins from reaching nationals (and making school history).

Here's more from Matt ahead of today's 1 p.m. game in Danville:

Do you get along with your assistant coach?

Of course not. ;) It's obvious we hate each other, it fuels our marriage. Just kidding! Of course, she is the backbone to our program.

The best part about having your wife on staff is ...

I get to be with my best friend day in and day out, doing what we both love.

Do you guys talk softball at home?

Only if we are watching college softball on TV. Normally we do a great job separating softball to home life.

Who deserves the most credit?

We both say this year in and year out: the girls deserve all the credit. They believe in us as coaches and they are the ones playing on the field.