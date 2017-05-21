Getting in the swing: Parkland golf heads to nationals

Q&A with coach Corbin Sebens

The Parkland men’s golf coach spoke on the team’s upcoming schedule:

Not just one guy

Freshman Andreas Nielsen, a native of Denmark, won the Region 24 tournament’s individual title to key the Cobras’ second-place showing. But Sebens said the team can feature a different leading scorer any given tournament. “Andreas has ... kind of been the backbone of the team,” Sebens said. “With three sophomores, that helps because they’ve been there before.” The trio Sebens referred to is Garrett Hixenbaugh, Centennial grad Christian Khachaturian and St. Thomas More alumnus Chris Tate. They’re joined in the regular five-man lineup by freshman Tyler Woods.

Into the unknown

When asked what he knew about Longbow Golf Club prior to the team arriving in Arizona on Saturday, Sebens’ response was “nothing.” It’s not particularly easy for an Illinois team to scout a layout two time zones away, after all. Sebens said the team was focused solely on the regional round and didn’t start thinking about playing in Arizona until after securing a spot in nationals. “We’re sticking with the idea that it’s just any other tournament,” he said. “There are some great teams there, but we’re still going to try to win it and see what happens.”

Pre-event jitters?

Sebens’ Cobras were a loose bunch before hopping on a plane later in the week. But the second-year coach said he expected that to change. “I think once we get on the flight there’ll be some nerves that set in,” Sebens said. “But that’s not a bad thing. If you’re not nervous, that means you don’t care.”

Q&A with the Cobras

Here’s what the Cobras’ starting five had to say about their history in the sport:

Toughest golf course you’ve played on?

Andreas Nielsen: Stonewolf (in Fairview Heights).

Tyler Woods: Cog Hill (in Chicago).

Garrett Hixenbaugh: Medinah (in Chicago).

Chris Tate: Dalhousie (in Missouri).

Christian Khachaturian: TPC Sawgrass (in Florida).

Favorite golf course to play on?

Nielsen: Legends (in Champaign).

Woods: Champaign Country Club.

Hixenbaugh: Urbana Country Club.

Tate: Stone Creek (in Urbana).

Khachaturian: Champaign Country Club.

Club you have the most confidence in?

Nielsen: Putter. I don’t lose balls with my putter.

Woods: 6 iron. I have more control over it because it’s not going very far.

Hixenbaugh: Preferably my 8 iron. My 8 iron is pure.

Tate: Hybrid. I hit it straight.

Khachaturian: Putter. It’s always been the strength of my game.

Toughest golf shot for you?

Nielsen: Baby cut with a driver.

Woods: Cut shot in general.

Hixenbaugh: Hitting it low with my wedges. If I hit it too high it messes it up.

Tate: 100-yard bunker shot.

Khachaturian: 60-yard bunker shot.

Favorite golf memory?

Nielsen: I don’t know. I’ve got a lot of them. (Winning the Region 24 tournament’s individual title) is an easy one.

Woods: My hole in one (at Terry Park in Palmyra). It’s pretty rare to get one. To get one is pretty awesome.

Hixenbaugh: Beating Corbin Sebens in 18 holes of golf. It was just last week.

Tate: Probably the first round of state my junior year (at St. Thomas More).

Khachaturian: Last year at spring break when the whole team took a trip to Branson, Mo.