Ex-Centennial star Stampley commits to Illinois football

Dominic Stampley is returning home.

The former Centennial football athlete on Friday announced via Twitter that he'd be joining Lovie Smith's Illinois program. Stampley, a wide receiver, graduated high school in 2015.

"It's been a long process for me but I just wanted to thank all my coaches at Coffeyville for giving me my second chance opportunity," Stampley wrote online, "to prove who I was not only as a player but as a student athlete of the game of football it's been a long two years but hard work really does pay off I am Officially committed to the university of Illinois."

Stampley's last two years of football have come at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. During his 2017 campaign with the squad, Stampley hauled in 17 passes for 278 yards in 10 games. Stampley checks in at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds according to the Coffeyville athletic website.

Stampley will join an Illini roster that currently boasts 11 wide receivers. His senior year at Centennial saw him corral 35 receptions for 369 yards and five touchdowns.