Area softball standings: July 8, 2018

Champaign Park District

SENIOR A DIVISION

Final

Rafters 8-0; Pia’s Hitmen 5-3; Body N’ Sole 4-4; Old Time Meat & Deli 3-5; Owens 65ers 0-8

SENIOR B DIVISION

Final

Fat City 10-0; Six Hound Saloon 7-3; Loman Ray 6-4; CASA 4-6; Lazers Edge 2-8; Esquire 1-9

SUNDAY BLUE WEST CO-REC

Office 2/Crack Monkeys 6-1; Roto Rooter 6-1; Pitches Ain’t Hit 6-1; Melody Music/Marble’s Catering Service 5-2; Whiplash 5-3; Villagers 3-4; Hartke 3-4; Esquire 3-5; Pia’s SMV’s 1-6; Life’s A Pitch 1-6; The Benchwarmers 1-7

SUNDAY BLUE EAST CO-REC

Jimmy Johns 7-1; Pias Gapslappers 7-1; Swerve 6-2; Crane alley 3-5; The Office 2 3-5; Strictly Business/Illini Mattress 3-5; KEC Design 2-5; Extreme Attack Unicorns 0-7

MONDAY MENS SINGLEHEADER

Huber’s 7-1; Country Financial 7-2; Shiny Dime Custom Trucking 6-2; Pia’s Barflies 5-2; Where My Pitches At 4-3; St. Matthew Archangels 4-3; Esquire Lounge 4-4; Wild Bills 4-4; Third Place 3-4; Dennis HVAC/Pia’s Sports Bar 3-5; Blackdog Smoke & Alehouse 3-5; Rebels 1-8; Dizzy Ape 0-8

TUESDAY MEN’S DH

Wet Sticks 8-2; Midwest Engineering and Testing MET 11-3; THC 10-8; Central Roofing 3-9; Middle Open 2-12

WEDNESDAY MENS BLUE WEST DH

Facer Insurance 14-2; El Toro Bravo/Goats 14-2; Big Sticks Lofty Balls 14-3; Worden Martin Buick GMC 10-7; AJ’s Station Auto Repair 9-7; Chuggers 9-7; Twin City 9-7; IBEW 601 9-8; Sons of Pitches 8-9; Let that pitch go 6-10; Tumble Inn 5-11; Pitches Be Wild 3-13; Midway of Madness 3-14; Wild Bohrs 2-15

WEDNESDAY MENS BLUE EAST DH

Cocktails & Dreams/Rafters 15-1; Jupiter’s 2 8-6; Rafters Draft & Dough/Melody Music 8-7; Roch’s 8-9; El Toro/Scotty’s Brewhouse/Wells & Wells 5-11; 217 3-13

THURSDAY WOMEN’S

Jet’s Pizza/MX Electric/Pia’s 7-1; El Toro/Pia’s 6-1; Chesser Financial 3-3; Pia’s 1-6; KEC/Melody Party Llamas 1-7

THURSDAY CO-REC EAST

Wicked Rascal 9-0; Rafters Bomb Squad 5-4; Champaign Gymnastics Academy LLC/Illini Mattress 5-4; Scotty’s Brewhouse 4-5; El Toro 2-7; Cereal Killers 2-7

THURSDAY CO-REC WEST

No Glove No Love 6-2; Off Base 6-2; Bat Shift Crazy 6-2; Rafters 6-2; Busey Bombers 5-3; Fromage A Trois 5-4; Ryan Dallas Real Estate 3-5; Thunderbats 3-5; Media Moguls 2-5; FE Moran Security Solutions 2-6; Advocators 0-8

Mahomet Recreation

COMPETITIVE LEAGUE

JT Walkers 5-2; Edward Jones Insurance 4-2; Diamond Dogs 4-2; Diamond Cats 3-3; Flooring Surfaces 0-7

FUN LEAGUE

Gone But Foul 6-0; Fisher National Bank 4-3; Sliders 3-3; The Edge 2-4; Cultural Ballers 1-6

Danville Recreation

TUESDAY COED

Quit Your Pitchin’ 10-1; Danville Lineoff 9-1; Strong Hand 8-3; Central Illinois Scale 5-5; Kilowatts 3-7; Dolls & Balls 2-8; Bismarck 0-12

MEN’S LEAGUE

Stone Seed Group 11-1; Zombie Softball 9-3; Poo Flingers 6-2; Bombshells 7-5; Dairy Barn 6-6; Robinson Automotive 5-5; Never Quit 4-8; Danville Dynasty 3-9; Gap Tappers 2-8; WatchFire 0-10