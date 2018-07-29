Parkland names Goebel as new baseball coach

CHAMPAIGN — The Parkland Cobras have a new interim head baseball coach.

The college announced Sunday that pitching coach Jon Goebel will take over interim duties after former coach Dave Garcia accepted a position at Western Carolina University.

Goebel has worked on the Cobras staff for the last five seasons, including one year as a volunteer and four years as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

With Goebel guiding the pitching staff, Parkland reached the World Series in each of the last three seasons, finishing second place this year.

In addition, 18 of Goebel’s pitchers went on to sign NCAA Division I scholarships. Five of his pitchers became NJCAA All-Americans, and three of them were selected in this year’s MLB draft.

Goebel earned his associate’s degree at St. Louis Forest Park Community College, where he played in the NJCAA World Series in 2006.

After Forest Park, he received his bachelor’s degree from Bradley University while pitching for two years with the Braves.