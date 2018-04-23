Illini recruiting targets shine in Dallas

Other Related Content Liddell, Okoro united as teammates with EYBL program

Dallas was the hotspot for grassroots basketball this past weekend as the Nike EYBL, Under Armour Association and adidas Gauntlet circuits opened play. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY highlights five Illini targets that stood out among the nation’s elite:

Jaemyn Brakefield

6-9 210 F 2020

Huntington Prep/OSAG (adidas Gauntlet)

A pair of 30-point games by the No. 15 prospect in the 2020 class helped OSAG to a 3-1 finish in Dallas, and he averaged 30.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the weekend.

Jaden Hardy

6-4 185 G 2021

Coronado (Nev.)/Las Vegas Prospects (Nike EYBL)

Hardy’s EYBL debut on the 17U EYBL circuit was a big one, with the freshman guard averaging 22.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Most notable? The fact he shot 46 from three-point range.

Jalen Lecque

6-4 185 G 2019

Christ School (N.C.)/The RENS (Nike EYBL)

The five-star guard and No. 9 overall prospect (per Rivals) showed off why he has double-digit high major offers by averaging 16 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in session one.

Francis Okoro

6-9 225 F 2019

Normal West/Brad Beal Elite (Nike EYBL)

Okoro was the leading rebounder (7.5 rpg) on a balanced Brad Beal Elite squad that went 3-1 in Dallas. The possible 2018 reclassification candidate also averaged 14.5 poitns and shot 68 percent.

Khalil Whitney

6-7 195 G 2019

Roselle Catholic (N.J.)/Mac Irvin Fire (Nike EYBL)

Whitney had one of the best individual performances in Dallas with 37 points, six rebounds and two steals in a win against Nike Phamily. He was 13 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 4 from deep.