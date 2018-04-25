Another big recruiting weekend coming for Illini

The college basketball world will descend on the Indianapolis suburbs this weekend with the Nike EYBL circuit posted up in Westfield, Ind., and the Under Armour Association playing its second week in Fishers, Ind.

Beat writer Scott Richey will be there — along with coaches from programs across the country. Like Illinois, which still has one scholarship remaining for the 2017-18 season (Francis Okoro will be playing) and recruiting to do for the 2019, 2020 and even 2021 classes.

What are the possibilities for that last 2018 scholarship? Who has emerged as the 2019-2021 recruits to watch? Richey will answer these questions — and any else you have (even non-basketball) — when his weekly chat tips off at 12:30 p.m.

Submit your questions here.