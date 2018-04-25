Michael Finke picks Grand Canyon

CHAMPAIGN — More than sixty teams reached out to Michael Finke after the Illinois forward announced his intention to transfer. Finke narrowed his list to five earlier this month. One stood out above the rest.

Excited to announce that after going through the recruiting process again, I will be attending Grand Canyon University," Finke announced in an Instagram post. "On top of that, I will be able to get my masters from the Jerry Colangelo School of Business."

Finke averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2017-18 and shot 31 percent from three-point range. He will join his younger brother, Tim, for one season at Grand Canyon. Tim Finke signed with the Antelopes in November.

Michael Finke is the third former Illini to pick a transfer destination, with Mark Smith choosing Missouri and Te'Jon Lucas returning home to Milwaukee.