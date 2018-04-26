Illinois offers two more prospects

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ list of recruiting targets isn’t growing at as rapid a pace as last spring, but the Illini coaching staff is still adding new players to their board. Four-star wing Ismael Massoud and four-star guard Moses Moody both received Illinois offers late Wednesday — the second and third new targets for the Illini this week after an offer to 2019 four-star wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Monday.

Massoud is a 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward out of The MacDuffie School in Granby, Mass. Ranked as high as No. 90 nationally in the 2019 class, the Bronx, N.Y., native holds more than a dozen Division I offers, with Creighton, DePaul, Florida State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Wake Forest and Xavier the other high major programs currently in the mix.

Massoud averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks during his junior season at The MacDuffie School. He’s playing this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit for New York-based PSA Cardinals, teaming up with fellow 2019 Illinois target Tyson Etienne. Massoud put up 11.5 points and six rebounds per game during the opening EYBL session this past weekend and shot 50 percent on 22 attempts from three-point range in four games.

Moody is a top 30 prospect in the Class of 2020, ranked as high as No. 28 nationally by 247Sports and as the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas. The 6-5, 180-pound guard helped North Little Rock win a Class 7A Arkansas Activities Association state title as a sophomore, averaging 18.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Moody is teaming up with several fellow Illinois targets — 2019 prospects E.J. Liddell, Francis Okoro and Mario McKinney Jr. — on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring playing for Brad Beal Elite. It was Moody, though, that led the way in Brad Beal Elite’s 3-1 start to EYBL play this past weekend in Dallas where he put up a team-high 15 points per game while also averaging three rebounds per game.

Moody holds other offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas and Texas A&M.